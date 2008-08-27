Zaber Technologies Spotlights the T-LA - Linear Actuator Series

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2008 -- Zaber is proud to spotlight its T-LA - Linear Actuator Series (http://www.zaber.com/products/product_group.php?group=T-LA&name=Miniature_Linear_Actuator&linkid=sb). The T-LA series of computer controlled linear actuators has been Zaber's flagship product, the first linear actuator we developed and still one of our most popular motion control devices.



Overview of T-LA (linear actuator) series:



• 0.1 um resolution

• Built in controllers

• Daisy-chain multiple units to a single serial or USB port

• Drop in replacement for many standard micrometer heads on manual translation stages

• CE certified and RoHS compliant



See our TSB Linear Slides page for more information on compatible translation stages.



For more detailed information, visit Zaber's website - Linear Actuator Series: http://www.zaber.com/products/product_group.php?group=T-LA&name=Miniature_Linear_Actuator&linkid=sb



The History of the Zaber linear actuator:



Back in 1997, when Zaber was founded, precision linear actuators were primarily based on DC motors with gearboxes and encoders requiring complicated motion control cards, bulky controllers, and separate driver amplifiers and power supplies. Precision motion control was expensive, difficult to set up, and cumbersome to use. Recognizing the demand for an inexpensive, integrated solution, Zaber Technologies introduced the world's first precision linear actuator based on a direct drive stepper motor with all communications and control electronics integrated in one small package. Other novel features little seen at the time included the ability to daisy-chain multiple units and to manually control the actuator via a built-in control knob while monitoring the position on a connected computer.



About Zaber:

Since 1997, Zaber has added over 120 products to its family of precision motion control and laboratory automation devices including linear actuators, linear slides, motorized x-y-z stages, rotation stages, motorized mirror mounts, and micro-stepping motor controllers. More information on Zaber is available on Zaber's website.

