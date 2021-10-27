ZACH-VAC Air Duct Cleaning Can Be the Resource for Kitchen Hood Cleaning in Reading and Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Elizabethtown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2021 --When running a commercial kitchen, restaurant owners need to abide by timely kitchen hood cleaning. Research has shown that nearly 64 percent of the kitchen fires in restaurants result from unclean kitchen hoods and exhaust which has a substantial buildup of grease. This grease acts as the catalyst and adds to a fire. The National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) has several regulatory codes specifically for businesses and restaurants. Inspectors follow NFPA 96 when inspecting commercial cooking operations, with one of the key factors being the cooking ventilation system and how it is maintained and cleaned. If they are not found to maintain the proper standards, the restaurant owner can take the heat. This can also cause a complete shutdown of the commercial space, putting the restaurant owner out of service. That is why professional kitchen hood cleaning in Reading and Lancaster, Pennsylvania is so important. ZACH-VAC Air Duct Cleaning is a renowned name that can help clean the kitchen hood and exhausts, mitigating all potential fire threats.



This is not unknown that the kitchen exhausts have an essential purpose. They help remove all the airborne grease and steam that can otherwise get caught in the indoor air environment. As time passes, vaporized grease from all the cooking equipment solidifies in ventilation ducts resulting in a fire hazard. ZACH-VAC has been at this job for many years, and they know how to handle it all. They can schedule a professional kitchen hood cleaning, ensuring that the cleaning meets NFPA 96 standards. The trained staff will also provide detailed reports of the cleaning identifying any areas which will require replacing the parts or that need further attention.



The company also offers HVAC duct cleaning in Reading and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, dryer vent cleaning, air duct encapsulation, and more.



Get in touch with them at (717) 333-2222 for more details.



