ZACH-VAC Air Duct Cleaning Excels in Dryer Vent Cleaning in Lancaster and Reading, Pennsylvania

Elizabethtown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2022 --Professional dryer duct cleaning from ZACH-VAC Air Duct Cleaning will help dryers run more efficiently, saving homeowners money on their energy costs. A clean dryer duct also keeps the home safer by preventing dryer fires and preventing carbon monoxide from seeping into the house in the case of gas dryers.



A clogged dryer duct prevents moisture from venting outside as readily as it should. Thus, it causes the dryer to run for more extended periods to dry each load. That extra cycle time consumes more energy and affects the dryer's performance.



According to the experts, lint in dryers causes most dryer fires each year. When lint restricts airflow, hot air accumulates in the vent, and in some situations, the air gets hot enough to ignite the lint. The ideal way to resolve this issue is dryer vent cleaning in Lancaster and Reading, Pennsylvania.



Today, homeowners rely on ZACH-VAC Air Duct Cleaning to keep the dryer vent clean. It is critical to empty the dryer's lint trap after each load. The experts will remove the vent from the back of the dryer and clean the duct with a vacuum or a long-handled appliance brush.



Brushing or vacuuming are not enough to remove all of the lint, especially if the vent tube is lengthy, bends in multiple places, or has a ridged surface. The dryer vent cleaning professionals at ZACH-VAC Air Duct Cleaning are trained to clean the whole length of the duct, from the dryer to the exterior of the home. They use special equipment and high-pressure air to dislodge lint from the duct before collecting it with the same strong vacuums used to clean air ducts in residential heating and cooling systems.



The company provides dryer vent cleaning for commercial businesses and organizations in South Central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. They offer their multiple dryer vent cleaning to nursing homes, Spa, College Campuses, Hotels, Townhomes, Condos, Laundromats, and more.



