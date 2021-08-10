Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning Offers Competent Services of Air Duct Mold Removal in Elizabethtown and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Elizabethtown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2021 --Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning is a well-established HVAC contractor. They specialize in offering solutions for HVAC duct cleaning in Elizabethtown and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Their advanced certification in NADCA recognizes Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning as a valid HVAC Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Association. This company is dedicated to providing their clients premium quality and affordable duct and dryer cleaning services and caters to local homeowners and businesses. They only apply all-natural botanical products to the ducts and avoid any harsh or potent chemicals that can worsen allergies and illness symptoms.



Mold is a bothersome and potentially dangerous fungus that can grow on any surface. It is most damaging for the health and well-being of the residents if it grows inside the air conditioner and ducts. Such situations can give rise to headaches, sore throat, runny nose, cough, sneezing, watery eyes, fatigue, asthma attacks, infections, and more. Hence, any mold present in the HVAC system and air ducts should be dealt with immediately to reduce health risks and improve indoor air quality.



Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning is among the most dependable service providers of air duct mold removal in Elizabethtown and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Their certified technicians perform mold inspections on the ductwork to determine the correct plan of attack to remediate and remove mold altogether. Mold remediation is a scientific process that eliminates mold and restores air quality to non-toxic levels. By eliminating mold growth, Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning technicians reduce the health risks caused by it to a great extent. After removing mold from inside the air ducts and HVAC systems, these technicians use LEED-certified products such as Hardcast's RE-500, Benefect botanical disinfectants to effectively clean and sanitize the area. They help in the encapsulation of fiberglass duct lining and can restore ducts by preventing fiberglass from separating.



Call Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning at (717) 333-2222.



About Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning

Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning is an air duct cleaning company that caters to clients across Elizabethtown, Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Reading, and surrounding areas.