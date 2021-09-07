Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning Offers Expert Assistance for Restaurant Hood Cleaning in Harrisburg and York, Pennsylvania

Elizabethtown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2021 --Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning is a NADCA certified company that provides services for mold remediation and air vent cleaning in Reading and Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. They follow an efficient and effective cleaning process that includes three major steps for the hassle-free removal of dirt, bacteria, and other contaminants that may tarnish the indoor air quality.



The National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) has several regulatory codes specifically designed for businesses and restaurants. Inspectors follow NFPA 96 while inspecting commercial cooking operations, and one of its factors includes the cooking ventilation system and the way it is maintained and cleaned. The kitchen exhaust system removes airborne grease and steam that can get caught in the indoor air environment. Over time, vaporized grease from cooking equipment solidifies in ventilation ducts, leading to dangerous fire hazards. Unclean grease hoods, kitchen exhausts, fans, or ducts are both fire hazards and violations of NFPA 11.6.2.



Kitchen vent cleaning, also known as hood cleaning, must be performed frequently to reduce fire hazards. Moreover, making sure that the exhaust vents are clean of debris, soot, and other build-ups helps keep food areas of the space healthier and reduces the restaurant's carbon footprint. Cleaning the vents can also increase the functionality of the kitchen appliances and decrease the cost of energy bills. On the whole, there are many advantages to competent kitchen vent cleaning at a restaurant. Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning is among the most dependable service provider of restaurant hood cleaning in Harrisburg and York, Pennsylvania. They ensure that the cleaning service meets NFPA 96 standards and provide detailed reports of the process that underline any areas that may require further attention. Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning is a Phil Ackland qualified company with Phil Ackland certified technicians.



About Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning

Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning helps their clients to improve their indoor air quality. This company primarily caters to businesses across Elizabethtown, Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Reading, and nearby areas.