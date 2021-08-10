Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning Offers Thorough HVAC Duct Cleaning in Elizabethtown and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Elizabethtown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2021 --Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning is a South Central Pennsylvania-based company that offers advanced air duct cleaning and air duct mold removal in Elizabethtown and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Their team comprises passionate and dedicated experts who have years of experience in professional duct cleaning. They aim to ensure that all their clients have clean ducts and dryers vents that help them breathe easier and enjoy improved air quality. Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning team includes Certified Dryer Exhaust Technicians skilled and qualified in cleaning dryer vents for businesses and homes. Dryer vents should be cleaned at least once a year to reduce fire hazards.



The indoor home environment might be 2-5 times more polluted than the outdoor air environment. While bacteria, dirt, mold, and other buildups can slow down the productivity of an HVAC unit, they can also aggravate allergies and cause issues like asthma, coughing, and sneezing. The advanced NADCA certification of Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning recognizes them as a valid HVAC Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Association. Hence, they would be among the most reliable service provider of HVAC duct cleaning in Elizabethtown and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. As a NADCA certified company, their team of friendly technicians can get the job done right in the most prompt manner and ensure that the highest air quality standard is maintained at home. Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning provides their valued clients with the professional cleaning services that they deserve at the prices they can afford. As NADCA Certified Ventilation Inspectors and Air Systems Cleaning Specialists, their team keeps up-to-date with the latest technologies and practices in duct cleaning and mold remediation. By applying safe and natural thyme-based, botanical sanitizer products to the ducts, they always leave home and business smelling fabulous and feeling clean.



Zach-Vac Air Duct Cleaning is an HVAC cleaning contractor that caters to clients across Elizabethtown, Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Reading, and nearby regions.