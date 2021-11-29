ZACH-VAC Air Duct Cleaning Specializes in Kitchen Exhaust Cleaning in Reading and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Elizabethtown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2021 --Inadequate ventilation and grease and fat built-up account for 70% of oil fires in an industrial kitchen. Such lethal fires pose a serious threat to the restaurant or food business. The fire is fueled by the buildup of sticky grease and combustible chemicals inside the duct. The extremely high temperature ignites the oil in the duct, causing the fire to spread throughout the duct and surrounding areas quickly.



It also serves as a 'breeding ground for germs and pests such as dust mites. Both employees and consumers are reportedly plagued by skin irritation, respiratory issues, headaches, and weariness by breathing the polluted air. The accumulation of dust and grime is hazardous to humans, particularly those who have asthma or other comparable disorders. Kitchen extraction ductwork that isn't properly maintained might result in fatalities and significant property loss. Any haphazard approach to cleaning the extractor system or eliminating grease deposits is a clear violation of the Good Safe Regulations 1995.



For those who are in the food-service sector, a clean exhaust system is crucial. ZACH-VAC Air Duct Cleaning is a leading company offering comprehensive kitchen exhaust cleaning in Reading and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Duct cleaning is the act of removing grease that has built up inside the fans, hoods, ducts, and vents of industrial kitchen exhaust systems. Routine kitchen exhaust system maintenance is one of the defenses against fire accidents since it provides a cool, clean, and safe working environment for the employees.



It also contributes to better interior air quality by maintaining sufficient ventilation to eliminate smoke, filth, and odors. Keeping the ducts, hoods, and other essential spots clean boosts the lifespan of the equipment and lowers the energy expenses of the building. When this happens, the cost of kitchen repairs and downtime is reduced.



