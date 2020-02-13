Bath, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2020 --On Monday, February 10, Event Store CEO Dave Remy announced that Zachary Schneider will join Event Store as Head of Event Store Cloud.



Schneider has played a key role at a number of companies designing, building, and operating streaming data platforms, software-as-a-service (SaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and database-as-a-service (DaaS) product offerings, Remy says.



Most recently, Schneider served as Director of Site Reliability at Instana. Previously Schneider held positions as Operations Architect at Boundary and Lead Engineer at Rackspace. In the past Schneider designed, built, and managed his own cloud businesses.



At Rackspace, Schneider was instrumental in bringing the Cloud Databases product, an Amazon Web Services RDS competitor, to market, according to Remy.



"Having worked with core members of the Event Store team on various projects since 2014, I could not be more excited to join the originator of stream database technology," Schneider said in a statement. "I can't wait to get started on the Event Store Cloud effort, which will bring Event Store technologies to a much wider range of users."



Remy said: "We are thrilled to have Zach join Event Store. It is hard to imagine a better fit both for someone to drive Event Store's Cloud offerings and to help lead Event Store's fast-growing database business."



About Event Store Ltd

Event Store Ltd is the company responsible for the development and commercial support of the Event Store stream database product, the leading solution for event persistence within event-sourced applications. Visit https://eventstore.com/ to find out more.