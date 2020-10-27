Zagmout & Company CPAs Joins Civic Alliance to Encourage Voter Engagement

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2020 --Today, Zagmout & Company CPAs is proud to announce its partnership with the Civic Alliance, a nonpartisan coalition of businesses working together to build a future where every American participates in shaping our country's future. The Civic Alliance works with businesses, leveraging their resources to increase civic participation in events such as voting and attending town hall meetings, among others.



To encourage its audiences to participate in elections, Zagmout & Company CPAs is making a commitment to provide 100% paid time off to its employees to vote and volunteer in the election.



"As Americans interact with businesses and brands every day, companies like ours have the opportunity to take a leading role in encouraging civic engagement in our country," said Andre Zagmout, managing partner at Zagmout & Company CPAs. "We are proud to partner with the Civic Alliance and look forward to ensuring our employees and customers have the support and resources they need to vote in every election."



By making this commitment and becoming a member of the Civic Alliance, Zagmout & Company CPAs joins a community of influential companies dedicated to promoting civic engagement. In an age where companies have an increasing responsibility to participate in current affairs, the firm is committed to providing audiences with the tools and resources needed to be civically active this election cycle, regardless of political affiliation.



About Zagmout & Company CPAs

Zagmout & Company CPAs is a boutique Certified Public Accounting firm headquartered in downtown Chicago with offices in New York City and San Francisco, Serving clients across the United States and expats living abroad. Their philosophy is to put clients in the driver's seat by simplifying the tax law, clarifying the accounting, and by providing them with a holistic financial planning solution, so they can make the right decisions concerning themselves and their family. Join them at zagmoutcpas.com.



About the Civic Alliance

The Civic Alliance is a growing, nonpartisan business coalition that strengthens democracy by supporting safe, healthy and trusted elections and inspiring every American to participate in shaping the country's future. Founded by the CAA Foundation and Democracy Works, the Civic Alliance cultivates a community of companies united by a shared belief that an active democracy is good for business, and an engaged business community is good for democracy. With its valuable tools, resources, events and partnership opportunities, the Civic Alliance helps companies engage employees and consumers as active participants in civic life. Join them at civicalliance.com.