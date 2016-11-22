Zahnd & Kormann to Launch Biggest Swiss Made Watches Crowdfunding Campaign Ever on Kickstarter

Bern, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2016 --Zahnd & Kormann watch brand was founded by Roger Zahnd and Florian Kormann in order to create and offer you high quality timepieces bearing the prestigious Swiss Made label, in a most transparent and modern way, aiming to change the way Swiss automatic watches are sold to the customer nowadays. Based in Bern, the capital of Switzerland, the brand has an easy access to the expertise and services offered by world renowned companies involved in traditional watchmaking industry.



For its debut watch collection "ZK No.1" Zahnd & Kormann has selected the legendary ETA Mecaline Chronograph 7751 Valjoux self winding calibre which offers a chronograph, a full calendar and a moon phase indication. This 25 jewels movement finds its place in a classically designed stainless steel case measuring 41mm diameter, a size that perfectly suits for a contemporary dress watch. The movement featuring a customized rotor is visible through the sapphire crystal caseback. Additionaly, all watches are delivered with two calf leather bands with quick release system making it easy to change the band and style of your watch within seconds without using a single tool. Shipping is free to anywhere in the world, altough there will be a charge for customs. Each watch is backed by a two-year warranty.



Whereas many other watch brands add three- to five-times markup to their products, Zahnd & Kormann promises to keep its markup at a maximum of just about two times (or even lower for the Early Bird offers), making these stunning watches more accessible to a wider range of consumers.



You may ask yourself how Zahnd & Kormann will come up to the market.



In December 2016, the brand will be launching the biggest Swiss based watch crowdfunding campaign ever held on Kickstarter. Early backers of Zahnd & Kormann's Kickstarter campaign will be able to get a "ZK No.1 – Black Moon" or "ZK No.1 – Blue Moon" for a contribution of CHF 1'229.00 (about USD 1'229.00). The estimated retail price for the watches will be CHF 2'299.00.



Don't miss the chance to be a part of their campaign and sign up for the Early Bird offers under www.timeisyours.ch