Zazinga's New Service Checks Door Staff Badges to Help Licencee's Keep Within the Law

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2015 --Zazinga are pleased to announce the launch of their new Licence checking service which they have developed to support businesses with legal compliance when deploying and employing Door Security.



The Security Licence checking system has been developed as a time saving tool that provides functionality to upload spreadsheets searching up to one hundred licences at one time. The system checks the validity of licenses using the SIA database of licences/badges they have issued and provides assurances that the businesses are operating within the legal boundaries to protect their customers, brand and reputation, in a manner that doesn't take valuable time from other day to day responsibilities.



For each search conducted a report is generated and is sent directly to the users email in PDF format. It contains the date and time stamp that the search was carried out.



The Security Industry authority (SIA) provides a basic tool where you can go free of charge and check each individual licence for your door staff; however this can be very time consuming for large venues. http://www.sia.homeoffice.gov.uk/



A spokesman for Zazinga said:'Many businesses do not fully understand the complex legislation that governs the Security Industry and the overlap into the Licensing Act, which could ultimately mean they are unwittingly breaking the law. Vulnerability Breeds Trust'



So let's dispel a myth:



It is often believed that the third party security contractor holds full responsibility to ensure door staff are SIA licenced and their badges are current and Active.



Fact: The onus is on both the contractor supplying the security staff AND the end user to ensure that they deploy SIA licenced Door staff to work at the venues.



Recent statistics taken on 14th May 2015 show that a total of 221,276 licences for door supervisors have been issued in the UK, however 30,140 of these licences have been revoked, often either because of criminal convictions or lack of legal right to work in the UK. There is potential that some of these door staff could still be working illegally which could place businesses, their brand and reputation at serious risk.



What laws am I breaching by having unlicensed door staff? There are two areas of legislation to consider and breaches could occur under either or both: Private Security Industry Act and also the Licensing Act 2003

Licensing Act 2003



Section 136 Unauthorised licensable activities



(1) A person commits an offence if—

(a) He/She carries on or attempts to carry on a licensable activity on or from any premises otherwise than under and in accordance with an authorisation, or

(b) He/She knowingly allows a licensable activity to be so carried on.

(4) A person guilty of an offence under this section is liable on summary conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or to a fine not exceeding £20,000, or to both.

For full details http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2003/17/section/136



Private Security Industry act 2001

Employing unlicensed persons in licensable conduct [Section 5(1)]

(1)A person is guilty of an offence if—

(a) He/she provides any security industry services to another;

(b) Those services are provided wholly or partly by means of the activities of an individual as a security operative; and

(c) That individual's activities in connection with the provision of those services involve his engaging in licensable conduct in respect of which he is not the holder of a licence.

A person guilty of an offence under this section shall be liable—

(a) On summary conviction, to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or to a fine not exceeding the statutory maximum, or to both;

(b) On conviction on indictment, to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to a fine, or to both.



For full details http://www.sia.homeoffice.gov.uk/Pages/enforcement-offences.aspx



For these reasons, it is important to ensure that the door staff licences are not expired or revoked.



About Zazinga Ltd

Zazinga Ltd is an independent, innovative company that provides services to a wide variety of clients. Over a decade of knowledge has been built into Zazinga and my impeccable reputation in this industry ensures that the needs as a Zazinga customer will not only be met but exceeded.



For additional information on licence checker and all the services status visit www.zazinga.net where you can sign up for a free trial