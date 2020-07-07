ZB Launches "Special API Trader" Activity

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2020 --According to ZB's official announcement, ZB launches a one-month "Special API Trading" activity for non-Chinese users on June 1. And the time for the activity is from 14:00 July 1, 2020 to 14:00 July 31, 2020(GMT+8).



To participate the activity and become ZB's special API trader, can enjoy the beneficial fee rates: maker's fee rate is 0 and Taker's fee rates are 0.04% in basic fee rate and 0.02% paid with ZB token.



Special Fee Rate:



Rules:

1. Users who participate in "Special API Trading" activity need to register an ZB account and complete real name authentication to prove the IP address.

2. To enjoy the fee rate paid with ZB Token, user need to deposit 100 ZB tokens in the ZB account.

3. At least one API transaction was made and submitted to the Google form (Google form link: https://forms.gle/SnKNwwXHi8wB5A8C8) for applying to be special API trader(the minimum amount for an API transaction is 10 USDT).

4. After confirmation by ZB customer service, an email will be sent to confirm that the ZB account takes effects.



Notice:

API description document: https://www.zb.com/api



