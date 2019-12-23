ZB Mobile HTML5 Pro Official Release

Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2019 --After the release of the new version of ZB APP, ZB.com launched a smash hit of Mobile HTML5 Pro (mobile web version).



ZB.com, the leading exchange, is expected to provide the best cryptocurrency service in the industry. It has always focused on providing users with the best trading experience with its profound technical and practical accumulation. ZB.com is also the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange platform. The Mobile HTML5 Pro released lately is flexible right out of the box. No need to download an APP or open a computer, you can directly access m.zb.com or m.zb.live through a mobile phone to start professional trading.



What's more, all windows (32-bit and 64 bit) and MAC desktop computers have developed applications for all users of various devices. Through mobile devices, IOS and Android devices also benefit from application flows, with specialized applications in the app store they support for faster transaction execution and monitoring.



Thus, it is convenient for a majority of users owning various devices to access Mobile HTML5 Pro in different ways. ZB Mobile HTML5 Pro can be operated anywhere at any time, which is an essential advantage for all the users.



Besides, ZB launched a "Trade for Free" activity to welcome the release. This activity started from November 28th to December 12th. During this period, users who placed orders via ZB Mobile HTML5 Pro and use ZB tokens for deducting transaction fees enjoyed the return of their transaction fees. Also, users who submitted their feedback of ZB Mobile HTML5 Pro during the activity could get ZB rewards. The platform selected 10 outstanding ZB experience officers and 30 lucky users based on the significance of the feedbacks or the validity of the suggestions. The staff named "ZB Reward Distribution" would send a red pocket every winning user via the ZB APP chat system within 7 working days after the activity concluded. The physical rewards would be sent out within 5-10 working days after the winning users submit the delivery address. users



About ZB.com

ZB.com is an international top-level domain invested by a well-known enterprise, and it is legal and safe. ZB.com provides trading services for blockchain assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin to the customers around the world. It uses many security technologies such as distributed server clustering, distributed storage, and hot and cold wallet separation to ensure customer asset security. Its focus is laid on providing safe, convenient, and comfortable blockchain asset trading services to global customers.



Media contact

Company Name: ZB NETWORK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED.

Service: support@zb.com

Business: info@zb.com

Listing Cryptocurrency Request: listing@zb.cn

Law Enforcement: inforequests@zb.com

Website: https://www.zb.com/