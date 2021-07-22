Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2021 --The mission of a responsible Exchange is to provide users with the most convenient and reliable digital services. Since 2017, ZB has been committed to opening up the international market and bringing convenient recharge channels to many regions, such as the United States, India, and Russia. With the large increase of ZB registered users in Russia, in order to bring better services to local users, ZB Russia Station is now recruiting OTC merchants; from now on, becoming an OTC merchant of ZB Russia Station can get 3 months of ZB VIP8 rights. And the currency transaction fee rate is as low as 0.035%.



What is ZB's OTC merchant? The OTC platform is a user-oriented Fiat currency trading platform launched by ZB. Merchants earn profits by publishing Fiat currency trading advertisements. ZB will provide OTC merchants with professional customer service support and OTC zero-fee transactions. OTC merchants on ZB Russia Station can enjoy the five rights of OTC zero transaction fee, zero advertising fee, zero margin, 3 months VIP8 rights and exclusive customer service support for merchants.



How to apply for a business?

Please click on this link to apply and submit the application information. ZB will have a dedicated person to communicate. In addition, if you have any questions, you can contact us by email: mary@zb.com



Apply for a link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdPjDxMDx7GT-mfwfQUBQYbCbWYpWdWs-6cTyBnbokpkQBUpw/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0



A brief introduction of ZB Exchange:



ZB is an international Exchange that has been operating stably for eight years. It has been operating since 2013 and provides a wide range of services to users around the world, including spot trading, OTC trading, VIP services, leveraged trading, DeFi mining, mortgage lending, Staking, ZB UP platform, ZAPP (APP Store based on blockchain), etc. ZB has always regarded globalization and diversified services to global users as its primary development goals. It is now registered in Samoa and has offices in Dubai, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Russia, South Korea, Switzerland and the United States.



The context of the deep development of ZB's globalization is not only limited to 15 million users in more than 200 countries around the world, but also recognized by the policies of many independent countries. In recent years, ZB has obtained compliance licenses from many countries, including Singapore's PSA and the US MSB Exchange license. ZB.com released its own token ZB in 2017, and ZB.com has always been the top 4 cryptocurrency Exchanges with the most comprehensive visits in the world. The ZB ecosystem includes ZB Labs (blockchain project incubator), ZB Capital (blockchain investment), ZB Nexus (think tank), ZB UP (token sales platform), and ZAPP (blockchain APP Store). You can visit www.zb.com to learn more about the ZB.com Exchange.



