ZB.com Biweekly Report?ZB.com Lists KAVA?CART?FLOW and Starts Deposits and Trading Activity

1?ZB.com has rename some currencies in the API interface at 14:00 on July 17, 2021(UTC+8). After the renaming, the old name of currencies will not be used, please be sure to update the names of the related currencies in your API to avoid the situation where data cannot be obtained or orders cannot be cancelled.



The involved currencies are as below:



Involved interfaces:



a. Solve the confusing problem that the data returned by the trading pairs involving the modified currency name in API request.



Take api.zb.land/data/v1/allTicker interface as an example, the originally API will return the ticker information contains both hsr/usdt and hc/usdt, after the update, only the ticker data of hcusdt will be returned.



b. Update the return value of the channel field in the pushed data such as market information in Websocket subscription.



Example: The channel field value returned of the ticker data in Websocket subscription is changed from hsrusdt_ticker to hcusdt_ticker.



c. Update the return value of the channel field returned in several interfaces related to Websocket transactions



For example: When placing an order via Websocket API, the value of the channel field returned is changed from hsrusdt_order to hcusdt_order.



2?ZB.com has completed the server upgrade at 03:00(UTC+8) on July 23 and resumed the deposits and withdrawals of ZB, BTC, ETH, QC, USDT, XRP, LTC, DOGE, DASH, TRX, BCH, BSV and other related currencies.



Section 2: Operation Trends



ZB.com lists FLOW(Flow) on July 12, 2021,Open FLOW deposits at 14:00 on July 12, 2021(UTC+8)?Open FLOW/USDT and FLOW/QC trading at 14:00 on July 13, 2021(UTC+8). Meanwhile, ZB.com starts FLOW deposits and trading activity from 14:00 on July 12, 2021(UTC+8). Activity 1: Deposits FLOW, Get Free Trading Fee, Activity 2: API Users Trade FLOW Get ZB VIP.



2. ZB.com lists KAVA(Kava.io) on July 12, 2021, open KAVA deposits at 16:00 on July 12, 2021(UTC+8), Open KAVA/USDT and KAVA/QC trading at 16:00 on July 14, 2021(UTC+8). Meanwhile, ZB.com starts KAVA deposits and trading activity from 16:00 on July 12, 2021(UTC+8). Activity 1: Deposits KAVA, Get Free Trading Fee?Activity 2: API Users Trade KAVA Get ZB VIP.



3. ZB.com officially started BKH staking mining at 12:00 on July 16, 2021(UTC+8) and count the previous 24 hours' workload and distribute the first mining income at 12:00 on July 17, 2021(UTC+8) . The BKH tokens joined the staking mining will have a PoW(proof of work) per hour and the system will count the previous 24 hours' workload and distribute the daily mining income at every 12:00(UTC+8) .



4. ZB.com lists CART(CryptoArt.Ai) on July 23, 2021(GMT+8), Open CART deposits at 18:00 on July 23, 2021(GMT+8). Open CART/USDT trading at 20:00 on July 26, 2021(GMT+8).



Meanwhile, ZB.com starts the CART subscription at 12:00 on July 26, 2021(GMT+8). The subscription details are as follows:



1. Subscription Time: 12:00 to 17:00 on on July 26, 2021(GMT+8).



2. Total Subscription Amount: 100,000 CART;



3. Subscription Price: 0.2 USDT per CART;



4. Participation Qualifications: Users who have completed advanced real-name authentication and holding 200 ZB tokens available in their Exchange accounts can participate in the subscription;



5. Personal Subscription Amount: The subscription amount for each account is 500 CART;



6. How to Subscribe CART: Subscribe CART on the "Coin Express" page of ZAPP



Section 3: Other Trends



At 15:00 on July 23, the AMA was successfully held in the ZB APP 10,000 hot chat group. This AMA invited CryptoArt.Ai CMO, Freya Fu to share the theme of "In-depth interpretation of Asia's largest NFT encrypted artwork platform CryptoArt.Ai ".



