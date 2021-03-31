ZB.com Has Launched the KSM Project, and Application Instrumentalization Is the Only Way for the Development of Blockchain

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2021 --With the improvement of blockchain network performance and the surge of digital currency, the development of blockchain technology has entered a new era.This is certainly the best era since the birth of blockchain, and blockchain practitioners are also struggling to move forward. At the same time, it is also the worst era. Numerous differences in blockchain frameworks and technical systems make developers confused.



Blockchain requires trial and error



Blockchains need to evolve at a technological level, and they need to be able to withstand trial and error.Technicians' verification and secondary development of the Bitcoin network has been going on since 2008.From 2013 to 2014, Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, proposed the concept of an open source public blockchain platform with smart contract functions, which ushered in the era of blockchain 2.0.Since then, the development of public chains based on various uses has entered a peak period, and the research and development of blockchain technology has also changed from a simple reform to a joint venture. The industry is committed to establishing value links between various public chains and sharing security.



In 2018, Polkadot was born to solve the problem of consensus security and cross-chain value, in which the structure of relay chain-parallel chain was used to solve the interaction problem of various common chains.



Turn apps into tools

In the digital asset market, people often use the value of the digital asset to determine the value of the project behind it.However, the blockchain itself is used to serve people. Only when it is of practical help to people's production and life can the public chain have real value, and its tokens will also have value accordingly.



Derived applications based on various public chains are even more so. It is the common future of the blockchain industry to effectively solve human's current problems in trading, security, computing, storage and other aspects and to make applications as tools.Under the theory of application instrumentalization, Kusama is a more prominent one.



Kusama

Kusama provides a close to the real world way to test the Poka network in advance, to ensure the security of Poka network.It also allows future Boca Network participants to rehearse ahead of time, such as Verifier Nodes, Parallel Link Teams, and Boca Ecological Tool builders to prepare ahead of time with Kusama, which forgoes the grandiosity-project conceptualization and theorization in favor of the downright tool-oriented application.



The main functions of Kusama derivative functional tokens (KSM) include:



1. Governance: KSM token holders can vote on network governance.



2. Equity consensus mortgage: the network validator of Relay Chain needs to mortgage KSM tokens to run the node.



3. Join the network pledge: Parachains need to pledge a certain amount of KSM tokens when they join the network.



4. Fees: KSM is used to cover the fees incurred by cross-chain messaging.



As a part of Polkadot, Kusama has considerable practical significance.



ZB Exchange on-line KSM



According to the official announcement information of ZB Exchange, the Kusama project token KSM has been launched on the ZB Exchange, and related participation activities will be launched on the afternoon of March 26.