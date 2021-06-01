ZB.com Recognized as a Key Exchange in Global 2021 AIBC Event in Dubai

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2021 --ZB.com, one of the world's most trusted digital exchange, has been recognized as the key exchange of the year in the global AI and Blockchain event in Dubai, UAE.



Bitcoin.com, Bitpanda, HitBTC and GCC regional exchange BitOasis were other exchanges nominated for the award.



AIBC UAE took place on the 25th to 26th May, 2021, in the emirate of Dubai. The event, which was held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City brought together key brands and individuals from the converging sectors of AI, blockchain, IoT, Quantum Tech to discuss and shape the future of emerging tech. The AIBC UAE summit opened dialogue on the growing acceptance of blockchain, AI, crypto, and other emerging technologies. The in-person summit hosted 3,000 attendees in Dubai from the who's who of the industry.



It is one of the leading events globally for blockchain, AI, crypto, and other emerging technologies, and gathers together an elite selection of delegates, policymakers and thought leaders from across the globe. Such international support and interest have helped propel AIBC Summit become a favorite on the world circuit for emerging tech conferences and expos.



The business environment created by the local government has allowed for a blossoming incubator of innovation and emerging technology – an idea further encapsulated after the emirate adopted the moniker "Silicon Oasis" in a tech-heavy borough of the city. AIBC UAE has been warmly welcomed to the region, with the Dubai government themselves sponsoring the event in a strong show of support.



Event Award Ceremony Video Link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHlVIW6G1kc&t=3138s



Event Information: https://aibc.world/events/uae/general-info/











Media response of the event

https://www.khaleejtimes.com/business/aibc-uae-summit-gets-overwhelming-response-in-dubai



