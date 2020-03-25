ZBG Is Looking for APP&WEB Global QA Testers

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2020 --To hear users' voices and collect feedback to make a better product, ZBG launched this activity to looking for APP&WEB Global QA Testers. ZBG sincerely invite crypto users from all over the world to trade on ZBG and experience new features on ZBG website/APP. Users can fill in the questionnaire carefully during the activity, and get 1USDT reward for your valuable suggestions. ZBG will select excellent QA Testers from the participants according to the suggestions submitted to win up to 50USDT tester awards.

Event Time? Mar,14th---Mar,24th

Rules?

1.If users complete the questionnaire carefully, will get a bonus of 1USDT.

2.At the end of the campaign, ZBG will screen the suggestions received and post 10-20 quality Suggestions. (similar suggestions are selected according to the order of submission)

3.If the users' suggestions are selected as quality suggestions and publicized, they can get up to 50 USDT excellent QA Testers bonus.



Note:

1.New users who have not yet registered can also download and participate in this event. By signing up ZBG through the link below and completing a trade, you can get an extra 50 ZT?

https://www.zbg.fun/newEn?recommendCode=N2VtTTFYc3FreFU=

2.After the activity, the reward will be sent to user account within 5 working days. (users participating in the activity need to pass real-name authentication)

3.The first 1000 questionnaires were taken as valid questionnaires.

4.Be sure that the information filled in is true and correct. If users do not receive the bonus due to personal reasons, ZBG will not reissue it.

5.Each ZBG user may participate in this activity only once.

6.ZBG reserves the right to interpret this event.



Questionnaire links?

???http://zbg-appmaster.hk.mikecrm.com/ZrNwoIP

English?http://zbg-appmaster.hk.mikecrm.com/CPrOonD

Russian?http://zbg-appmaster.hk.mikecrm.com