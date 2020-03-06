Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2020 --ZBG perpetual contract is coming online soon, it's now launching the simulation trading competition. ZBG users who participate in the simulated perpetual contracts trading competition will have the chance to win the VIP account and bonus (USDT) that used for real perpetual contracts trading. The first winner will win the VIP 9 account + 5,000USDT bonus. Looking forward to your participation!



Event time?

15:00, March 6, 2020 -- 24:00, March 12, 2020 HKT (First Phase)



Event Details:



1.During the activity, ZBG simulated perpetual contracts trading competition will set up a revenue ranking, and the top 50 users who rank in the cumulative revenue list will receive the following rewards (Revenue = Total balance of contract account - Total experience fund) :



Ranking——Bonus

1——VIP 9 + 5,000 USDT real trading Bonus

2——VIP 8+ 3,000 USDT real trading Bonus

3——VIP 7 +1,000 USDT real trading Bonus

4——VIP 6+500 USDT real trading Bonus

5——VIP 5+200 USDT real trading Bonus

6-10——VIP 5+100 USDT real trading Bonus for each person

11—20——50 USDT real trading Bonus for each person

21—50——20 USDT real trading Bonus for each person



2. If the winning user is already a VIP user and has obtained the VIP level of the award, ZBG will give an extra bonus that values of real perpetual contracts trading bonus*0.5 as compensation.



3. Users who want to receive additional ZUSD experience bonus to participate simulated trading can do so in one of two ways.



1. Add ZBG Customer Service Wechat ?ZBG2025, reply "Contract" and enter ZBG Contract Group. Then you can gain 5,000 ZUSD experience bonus. Each account can only be claimed once.



2. Click http://zbg12345.mikecrm.com/wPKT3Bd?and answer the questions. Upon completion of the test, users will receive 10,000 ZUSD for the simulated trading, and each account will only have one chance to answer the test.

Rules?



1.ZUSD is equivalent to USDT. ZUSD is only used for simulated trading experience of ZBG contract, and iy does not support ZUSD withdrawal.

2.Every ZBG user who opens the contract function will receive 10,000 ZUSD as a gift from ZBG. If user have not opened the contract function, they need to activate it first?

3.VIP privileges gained from activity rewards are limited to 3 months;

4.Explanation of the real perpetual contracts trading bonus: the real perpetual contracts trading bonus is the principal that ZBG gives to you to help you earn income, offset transaction charges and possible trading losses. You can't withdraw the real perpetual contracts trading bonus, but you can withdraw the profit that gain from this, that is, "you are responsible for your profit, we are responsible for your loss". Please use it within 1 month after you receive. The real perpetual contracts trading bonus will be invalid after the expiry date.

5.In order to ensure the fairness and rationality of the competition, any illegal means to swipe the profits or register accounts in bulk will be regarded as cheating, and the accounts that seriously violate the trading rules of ZBG will also be frozen.

6.If the profit and loss ranking is the same, ZBG will calculate the ranking according to the cumulative turnover;

7.Activity rewards are based on the snapshot time of the simulation competition (15:00:00 HKT 4 mar 2020 -- 24:00 HKT 10 mar 2020).Users are not considered to be participating in an activity until they have completed at least one stimulate trading before the snapshot time.

8.Rewards will be distributed to winners within 10 working days after the end of the event.

9.The sub-account cannot be used to participate in the above activities;

10.ZBG reserves the right to interpret the event.



Risks:

Since it's an innovative investment product, the price of digital asset fluctuates widely. As a neutral trading platform, ZBG is founded to provide convenience for digital asset enthusiasts only, and won't assume any guarantee or compensation for the investment value of digital asset.



ZBG Official English Group(Telegram): https://t.me/zbg_official

ZBG Official Russian Group(Telegram): https://t.me/ZBG_Russian

ZBG Global Official Chinese Group (Telegram): https://t.me/ZBGofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZBGLOBLE

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZBGGlobal/