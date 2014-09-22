Zeigler Auto Group Purchases Rosen Nissan in Gurnee

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2014 --Zeigler Auto Group, one of the largest auto groups in the nation has officially purchased Rosen Nissan in Gurnee, Illinois.



The auto group now owns and operates 20 auto dealerships and 55 franchises in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York, as well as three finance companies, several insurance agencies, a leasing firm and a comprehensive real estate portfolio. Rosen Nissan reopened under Zeigler name on September 16th, and Carlos Uribe will serve as general manager of the store.



“It is a thrill to add yet another exceptional auto dealership to our rapidly growing company,” said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Auto Group. “This is our first Nissan franchise and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Nissan Family. With all of their new products Nissan has had a tremendous amount of growth over the past several years and they have very strong market share in the Chicagoland area.



Zeigler Nissan has moved the franchise into a new facility that is a half mile west of its previous location.to 18550 W. Grand Ave. in Gurnee.



About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Auto Group includes locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and New York. The company and its franchises offer Chevrolet, Fiat, Honda, Ram, Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Mitsubishi, Maserati, Alpha Romeo and BMW vehicles, and it employs more than 800 people with sales exceeding $800 million annually. Zeigler Auto Group also provides Internet-direct pricing, with over 4,000 vehicles available at http://www.zeigler.com



The company has been named one of the 101 Best and Brightest Companies in Michigan to work for eight consecutive years, and in 2013 it received the same award in Illinois.



“Our auto dealerships strive to exceed our customers expectations and all have solid reputations with high customer satisfaction scores, something we will deliver at our new location in Gurnee,” said Zeigler. “Our ultimate goal is to provide families with the best automotive experience possible, delivered by skilled and experienced sales professionals.”



Zeigler Auto Group’s new location is at 18850 West Grand Ave. in Lake Villa, IL. To learn more about the company, visit http://www.zeigler.com or http://www.zeiglernissan.com