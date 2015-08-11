Zeigler Auto Group Supports Local Youth Sports Foundation

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2015 --Zeigler Auto Group, a leading regional dealer of new and pre-owned vehicles, has pledged its support to Kingdom Sports, a local organization that helps underprivileged kids get involved in youth sports.



In addition to Kingdom Soccer's U6 and U8 academies, half of the auto dealer's contributions will go toward the Kingdom Sports foundation. These funds will help support a wide range of efforts for the organization, including recreational sports opportunities for kids interested in baseball, football, soccer and more.



"Zeigler Auto Group is thrilled to be entering into a sponsorship agreement with Kingdom Sports," said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Auto Group. "Our company is committed to investing time and money in the Kalamazoo area, and no community has a greater resource than its children and young people. We are very pleased to be able to help local youth discover and develop the skills they need to become better athletes and citizens, and to encourage participation in activities that are both healthy and fun."



About Zeigler Auto Group

Founded in 1975, Zeigler Auto Group serves customers at its 20 locations throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York, offering sales of new and pre-owned vehicles from many of the best-known manufacturers in the industry, including BMW, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Jeep, Lincoln, Maserati, Mitsubishi, MINI, Nissan, SRT, Ram and Alfa Romeo. The company is committed to providing its customers with strong service and quality products, and has earned recognition as one of Western Michigan's 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in each of the last eight years.



Community involvement is nothing new for Zeigler Auto Group, as the company has contributed to a number of local causes over the years. Earlier this year, the auto dealer raffled off a brand-new vehicle as part of the 34th annual Drive for Life event, an effort that included Western Michigan head football coach P.J. Fleck. The company also allows local residents to donate their used vehicles to charity in a quick and easy way.



"Being active in the Kalamazoo community and giving back to our customers and their families is one of the most rewarding aspects of our business," said Zeigler. "We aim to continue and expand these efforts in the months and years to come."



To learn more about Zeigler Auto Group and the wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles it offers customers at all of its locations, visit http://www.zeigler.com.