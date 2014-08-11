Zeigler Fiat Maserati to Offer Alfa Romeo Starting First Week of August

Grandville, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2014 --As it makes its triumphant return to the American market for the first time in more than two decades, the 2015 Alfa Romeo will soon be available at Zeigler Fiat Maserati of Grandville.



The auto dealer will receive new inventory of the luxury automobiles the first week of August, at which point customers may visit its store and check out all of the features of the brand-new Alfa Romeo 4C. The news follows Zeigler’s recent offering of the new Fiat Maserati, which has exceeded for sales within the first few months. The auto dealer will house the new Alfa Romeo in its state-of-the-art, 15,000 square-foot facility.



“It’s safe to say that the team here and our customers simply cannot wait for August to come around,” said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Auto Group. “We are extremely excited to have the Alfa Romeo 4C in our showroom and are thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of history. Never before has the Romeo been available in western Michigan, and this is the first time in more than 20 years that it has been offered anywhere in the U.S. This is a truly historic event in the luxury automotive industry.”



The 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C has both incredible performance and a number of high-end features, including a graceful, aerodynamic exterior. Its centrally mounted engine is visible through the rear-end window, and it features a clean, racing-style dashboard and interior.



The vehicle’s ultra-lightweight design, made possible through the use of aluminum, carbon fiber and composites, is paired with a 240 horsepower engine, giving it a weight-to-power ratio of less than nine pounds per HP. It also has high-end Pirelli tires and a Brembo brake system. All of this results in tremendous performance, agility and efficiency for drivers, with the ability to hit 60 MPH in just 4.5 seconds.



Fiat Chrysler recently announced that it would invest more than $7 billion in the Alfa brand over the next four years, with plans for an eight-car lineup in the United States by 2018. Later this year, Zeigler Fiat Maserati will also offer the new Alfa Romeo Spider.



“The new Alfa Romeo just may be the most luxurious, efficient and powerful version of the model to hit the market yet,” said Zeigler. “Starting August 1, we invite people from across the region to come check it out.”



About Zeigler Fiat Maserati

A member of the Zeigler Auto Group, Zeigler Fiat Maserati officially opened its doors May 8. The luxury auto dealer, located at 4222 Parkway Place in Grandville, offers high-end vehicles to customers across western Michigan. It’s dedicated to providing best-in-class automobiles at the most competitive prices possible, with top-of-the-line quality and selection.



To learn more, visit http://www.zeiglermaseratiofgrandville.com.