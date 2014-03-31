Zeigler Honda to Hold Grand Opening Event on April 14

Amherst, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2014 --Zeigler Honda Amherst, one of the most trusted and respected auto dealers in upstate New York, will hold the grand opening of its new location April 14.



The event, which will involve Zeigler Honda opening the doors to its new location at 2277 Niagra Falls Blvd., represents the culmination of years of planning, construction and anticipation on the part of the region’s premier Honda auto dealer. It will feature music, food and drinks, as well as valet parking and butler service. There will also be an appearance by John Mendell, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co.



“We are thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of our new location,” said Rick Friedman, general manager of Zeigler Honda. “Our customers can expect to receive the same extraordinary service that Zeigler Honda is known for as we make the move to our brand-new store. The move to our new location is exciting for both our hard-working team and our outstanding customers, and we simply cannot wait to finally open the doors on April 14.”



Zeigler Honda serves customers from Amherst, Buffalo, Rochester, Lockport, Jamestown and the surrounding communities, offering everyday great deals on new and used Honda cars, SUVs and crossovers, such as the all-new Honda CR-V, which is available at a starting price of just $29,170, and the 2013 Honda Civic LX, which is available for just $18,237. The auto dealer is committed to helping customers get the vehicle they want at prices that fit their budgets, offering flexible financing and leasing options to meet that goal.



In addition, Zeigler Honda has introduced a new way of doing business in the Amherst area. The auto dealer prides itself on its “zero means zero” approach, which means customers pay zero down, zero first payment and zero fees for all purchases. This represents a significant shift compared to what other auto dealers in the region offer.



In addition to its friendly and professional sales staff, Zeigler Honda also offers complete repair and parts service from Honda-trained technicians. The service center leverages the most cutting-edge diagnostic and repair equipment, allowing its team to quickly assess and repair virtually any automotive issue. The auto dealer encourages individuals to have regular maintenance performed on their vehicles to ensure they remain in top condition for the long term.



“At Zeigler Honda, we are always looking for ways to provide greater value to our customers,” said Friedman. “Our service doesn’t stop once our customers drive off the lot. From our friendly sales team members who can answer any questions about any model of Honda vehicle, to our financing department, which works to offer people the very best deals available anywhere, we are wholly dedicated to delivering an exceptional customer experience. This new location will help us to continue to do just that.”



For more information about the auto dealer and the wide range of new and pre-owned Honda vehicles it offers, visit http://www.zeiglerhondaamherst.com.