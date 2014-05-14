Zeigler Maserati of Grandville to Carry All-New Alfa Romeo

Grandville, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2014 --The legendary Alfa Romeo is making its return to the U.S. market after more than 20 years, and Zeigler Maserati has announced that it will carry the new model at its new location in Grandville.



The Alfa Romeo 4C offers a number of impressive, high-end features, making for a truly luxurious automobile that provides incredible performance. Initially, Alfa is releasing the 4C, followed shortly by the 4C spider. Zeigler Maserati is adding the Romeo to the already impressive selection of luxury vehicles it offers at its Grandville showroom.



In addition, Fiat Chrylser will invest $7 billion in Alfa between now and 2018, and Alfa has plans for an eight-car lineup in the U.S. within the next four years.



“We are thrilled to announce that we will soon offer the all-new Alfa Romeo 4C to our customers,” said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Auto Group. “This is a truly historic event that looks to change the American luxury automobile market for some time to come. Zeigler Maserati is proud to be on the leading edge of providing the 4C and other top-of-the-line vehicles to customers across the region.”



The 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C is a two-seat coupe with a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder, 237-horsepower engine in an ultra-light carbon fiber body. The design has turned heads with its clean control panel and dashboard, along with its Pirelli tires and Brembo brake system. The 2015 model can hit 60 MPH in just 4.5 seconds, topping out at 160 MPH.



Zeigler Maserati has been one of the first auto dealers in the country to announce that it will offer the 2015 Alfa Romeo to customers. Part of the renowned Zeigler Automotive Group, it recently held its grand-opening ceremony May 8. The auto dealer offers high-end luxury automobiles to customers across western Michigan, including Maserati, one of the most sought-after and appreciated brands globally. Zeigler Maserati is dedicated to offering the best-in-class luxury vehicles at the most competitive prices possible, with an unmatched level of quality and selection.



About Zeigler Maserati

The auto dealer is located at 4222 Parkway Place Drive in Grandville. It also has a comprehensive service and parts department staffed by industry professionals who know how to address a wide range of repair needs specific to Maserati and other luxury brands. For more information, visit http://www.zeiglermaseratiofgrandville.com.