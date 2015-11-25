Zelda Matilda Baby Accessory Line Launches High-End, Affordable Collection

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2015 --Proving that necessity is the mother of invention Sandra Schick, mom-designer and founder of Zelda Matilda, launches a new product line. Offering the marketplace affordable baby accessories the company was born out of one desire. Schick wanted to offer parents adorable, high-quality products at a reasonable price. Her mission is accomplished in a bevy of baby headbands and numerous other designer accessories now available on her website as well as Amazon.



One such innovative Zelda Matilda product is the bibdana. It's made of organic cotton in front and soft fleece in back. Both a bandana for a baby and a drool bib, the bandana bibs have no chemical color fixatives to harm little ones and are sold in stylish sets of four.



For more information visit http://zeldamatilda.com/.



About Zelda Matilda

Zelda Matilda is a baby accessory line founded by Sandra Schick in 2013.



