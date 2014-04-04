Zöeli Fitness in Fort Lauderdale Announces New Stadium-Style Spin Studio

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2014 --Taking their wellness services up a notch, Zöeli Fitness announces the expansion of their pilates studio located on Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Doubling the size of their facility, the fitness studio now has two dedicated rooms for spinning and yoga in addition to the pilates boutique-like setting they’ve become so famous for. Zöeli Fitness has added a stadium-style set up that boasts two tiers of spinning cycles complimented by visual and audio simulated rides, making spinning both approachable and fun.



Amanda Marley, Owner of Zöeli Fitness said of the expansion, “Our studio has always been one that’s dedicated to the client’s experience whether in one-on-one or small group sessions for pilates. Now, with our expansion, we can continue to meet the same needs we always have, while extending ourselves to take a broader approach at overall wellness.”



Currently, Zöeli Fitness offers community classes and workshops that encourage attendees to incorporate fitness and nutrition in their lifestyle to embody wellness in mind, body and spirit. Praised for their dedication to the community, Marley and her staff at Zöeli Fitness have been highlighted on the cover of the January edition of Las Olas Lifestyle Magazine. Describing the “relaxing environment of the boutique studio” the magazine brings attention to the benefits of pilates as taught by Marley and her dedicated team. Word of the new services continued to buzz and find its way into the March edition of Las Olas Community News. To give thanks through this publication for the recent exposure, Marley offers spin clients a special of $9 per class when 20 classes are purchased at one time.



About Zöeli Fitness

Zöeli Fitness is located on Las Olas Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and serves clients with one-on-one or small group sessions for pilates. The fitness studio has just publically announced its recent expansion, offering dedicated rooms for stadium style spin classes and yoga.



For more information visit http://www.Zoelipilates.com.



To read the article in Las Olas Lifestyle Magazine go to: http://go.epublish4me.com/ebook/ebook?id=10055321#/0.



Contact

Amanda Marley

Owner

(954) 462-6105

info@Zoelipilates.com



Social Media

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Zöeli-Pilates-Wellness/142082385836013?ref=br_tf

Follow us on Twitter:

http://www.twitter.com/Zoelipilates