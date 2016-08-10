Zenapet Launches Immune Support Product for Dogs

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2016 --Zenapet, a company that develops products that support healthy and active pets, announces the launch of an all-natural immunity support product for dogs. Zenapet Immune Support is formulated with ancient and modern ingredients (Turkey Tail Mushroom Powder, Beta-Glucan, Spirulina, Resveratrol). Benefits of Zenapet Immune Support include: Antioxidant (Free Radical Scavenger), Detoxification, Fight Pathogens, Increase Energy and Stamina, Natural Ingredients, Tasty Natural Flavor and Convenient Powder for Appropriate Dosing.



Informed dog owners are spending time researching and purchasing the best diets for their beloved companions. Whether feeding a pet premium kibble or a homemade raw diet, supplements play an important role as an addition to dog food to boost overall health. It is extremely important to keep a dog's immune system in top working condition. Dogs should be able to quickly and effectively fight off pathogens when they strike. If one is looking for help to boost their dog's immune system, Zenapet Immune Support for dogs could be the answer.



Whether in the city or the country, pesticides can be difficult to avoid as yards and fields are sprayed. Dogs can also be exposed to viruses, bacteria and parasites in veterinarian's offices, training buildings, dog parks and even open parks and fields. This begs the question…Humans take vitamins and supplements every day to prevent sickness...why shouldn't a dog? Always remember to speak with your veterinarian before changing anything in a dog's diet.



About Zenapet

Zenapet develops products dedicated to animal health and wellness. The company's mission is to develop products that animals enjoy consuming while giving them the best ingredients and materials to improve their overall quality of life. Zenapet is a leader in producing pet products that are natural with simple and transparent ingredients.



Where to buy?



- Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HFQWZS6/

- www.Zenapet.com



Contact info@Zenapet.com for more information.