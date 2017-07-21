Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Size Is Projected to Be Around $9 Billion by 2025

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2017 --A research study titled, "Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market by System, Process, and End User- Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" published by Crystal Market Research, states that the zero liquid discharge systems market is projected to be around $9 billion by 2025.



Zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems are high end sophisticated systems which are used for removing solids from the wastewater and returning distilled water to the process (source of water),leaving zero discharge at the end of the treatment cycle. The basic components of ZLD system includes a clarifier or reactor used for precipitation of metals and other solids, a chemical feed for facilitating precipitation or coagulation of solids and other suspended particles, a filter press which is used for filtering secondary solid waste, an Ultrafiltration membrane which is used for removing remaining small suspended particles or solid waste along with brine concentrator and crystallizer for removing remaining suspended solid particles. An effective ZLD system should be able to cope with large variations in waste contamination and flow, should able to recover 95% of liquid waste for reuse and should have ability to treat and retrieve valuable byproducts from waste.



ZLD systems are frequently adopted by a large number of industries including small and medium size industries for treating effluent and waste water generated through industrial processing. Increasing water pollution due to heavy industrial discharge and human activities such as dumping of excessive waste and increased in volume of waste water generated especially from industrial processing plants and chemical industries will propel growth of the market. Furthermore, stringent government regulation regarding industrial discharge into water streams is leading to large scale adoption of water and effluent treatment systems.



The conventional ZLD system segment dominated the global market in 2016, owing to wide adoption by florate effluent treatment plants for recovering valuable minerals and compounds from waste water. Furthermore, stringent government regulations related to waste generated and its disposal is set to drive the growth of the conventional ZLD systems. The evaporation & crystallization segment held the largest of the global market in 2016, owing to its ability to effectively recover valuable water from a brine or waste stream or the production of potable or process water from seawater. This system not only prevents contamination of the environment and cuts dumping fees and penalties, but also provides a potential source of income to the client.



The energy & power segment accounted for the largest share in 2016. This can be attributed to increasing number of power and energy plants, especially in North America and Europe, processing large volumes of waste water thereby requiring large number of ZLD systems to be installed. Petrochemical industries are expected to witness significant growth during forecast period.



North America dominated the global market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during forecast period, owing to increase demand for zero liquid discharge systems for effluent treatment. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of chemical and processing industries and increasing focus of government towards environmental protection.



The key players operating in the market focuses on new product launch, mergers, and acquisitions for expanding their product portfolio and ultimately acquire large market coverage. For instance in April 2014, Veolia acquired Kurion to develop a world-class industrial offer for nuclear facility cleanup and the treatment of low and medium-level radioactive waste present in industrial effluents. This acquisition has strengthened product portfolio of the company thereby strengthening global position in radioactive treatment systems.



Key Findings of the Research Study:



-The conventional ZLD system segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016. This can be attributed to its standard process for the treatment of effluents and sludge leading to high adoption rate.



-The evaporation & crystallization segment accounted for the largest share in 2016 owing to its broad application range for industries including chemical and bio processing industries.



-North America held the largest share in the global market in 2016 and will continue to maintain its lead over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of industries and strict government mandates regarding effluent discharge.



-Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to increasing manufacturing activities especially in India and China.



-The overall ZLD market will witness high growth during the forecast period owing to increasing government regulations and rise in scarcity of water resources worldwide.



Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Segmentation



By System:



- Hybrid Zero Liquid Discharge System

- Conventional Zero Liquid Discharge System



By Process:



- Evaporation & Crystallization

- Filtration

- Pretreatment



By End User:



- Chemicals & Petrochemicals

- Semiconductors & Electronics

- Textiles

- Energy & Power

- Pharmaceuticals

- Food & Beverages

- Others (Paper & Pulp, Metal & Mining, & Tanneries)



By Region:



- North America



U.S

Canada

Mexico



- Europe



Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe



- Asia-Pacific



Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific



- Rest of the World



Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Others



