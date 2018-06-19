Zero Tolerance Immigration Policy – Separating Immigrant Children Is Child Abuse with Troubling Consequences

Carlsbad, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2018 --Lietta Ryan, Executive Director of American Society for the Positive Care of Children (American SPCC) announced that the organization is joining other child authorities to say the treatment of immigrant children under the White House's Zero Tolerance Immigration Policy is completely unacceptable. It's child abuse.



"Children are children, no matter where they are from," said Ryan. "How could a civilized nation like America hold such blatant disregard for the moral and ethical treatment of children? These are kids, not criminals. As a mother, I'm heartbroken for the pure terror these kids must be feeling! We must reunite these children before the damage is irreversible."



The Zero Tolerance Policy is being condemned by individuals and organizations that include the United Nations, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Psychiatric Association, American Psychological Association, First Lady Melania Trump, and former First Ladies Rosalynn Carter, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama.



It's well-documented that separating children from their families is traumatic, abusive, and has short- and long-term effects. It exposes youngsters to the potentially devastating effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). The longer children are separated, the greater the risk of developing lifelong physical and mental issues encompassing alcoholism, depression and suicide, eating disorders, lower academic achievement, high-risk sexual behaviors, and impaired social and economic success.



All children have the right to be nurtured, protected, and treated with dignity and respect. As the recognized super power, the U.S. has a responsibility to lead the way in ethical and moral treatment of all people, especially the world's most vulnerable individuals – children. The White House's Zero Tolerance Policy is government-sanctioned child abuse.



"This isn't about politics," said Ryan. "This is a human rights issue. We need our lawmakers to do what's right for these children. The Zero Tolerance Policy should be zero-tolerance on child abuse, not causing trauma and devastation by not separating children from families. Your voice matters! We all need to speak up on behalf of these kids. To end this, we urge everyone to call their senators and Congress members at 202-224-3121 and ask to be connected with their individual lawmaker's office."



The U.S. is facing a moral and ethical crisis of epic proportions with the implementation of the Zero Tolerance Immigration Policy and the way it's addressed will set the tone for future society. The American SPCC is committed to protecting youngsters from physical, emotional and mental harm – even if that includes protecting them from harmful policies.



