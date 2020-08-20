ZFORCE 1000 Sport – Explore New Horizons

Hangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2020 --The ZFORCE lineup of performance side by sides, including the stunning all-new 1000 Sport, are built to handle the next off-road extravaganza. This machine doesn't just come with bells and whistles, but a full band. Nothing has been spared in delivering performance and comfort, so riders can enjoy the exhilaration of riding and taking in the great outdoors. Plus the stylish look makes it look like an alien from a foreign planet.



With an extra-wide 60'' stance, ZFORCE 1000 Sport provides a wider tracking stance to confidently handle everything from hairpin curves to extremely rugged off-road terrain.



Engine

More than two decades of liquid-cooled power technology from CFMOTO stand behind the 962.6cc V-twin engine of the ZFORCE 1000 Sport. The electronically fuel-injected 8-valve, DOHC powerplant churns out 59kw?80HP), with 0-50m acceleration in only four seconds. With the stout muscle of the ZFORCE 1000 Sport, confidently power way up a mountain, cruise across the desert landscape or conquer rough roads with fun, sporting performance.



LED Lights

Keep the fun rolling beyond the sunset with the sharp, clear focus of LED headlights. ECE and DOT certified, the automotive-style LED headlights have a modern flare, and lend an aggressive look to the ZFORCE 1000 Sport. 80% brighter than halogen, these headlights really light up the trails at night.



Custom Seats & Tilt Steering

Bucket-style seats are ergonomically formed for optimum comfort and support, even when the terrain gets rough. The seat can accommodate a large variety of drivers, with 96mm of front-to-back adjustability to enable people of different heights to enjoy the same comfortable driving experience. Tilt steering allows 26°of adjustability at the wheel, further allowing drivers to tailor the cockpit to their size and preference.



TFT Color Display

The TFT (thin film technology) color display shows several engine vitals at the touch of a finger, and also has a Bluetooth call indicator.



Independent Suspension

Double A-arm independent suspension in the front and rear of the ZFORCE 1000 Sport provide a smooth and agile ride. Four-wheel independent suspension ensures precise control and handling for incredible off-road performance. The ZFORCE 1000 Sport provides a generous 280mm travel at the front and 300mm in the rear with 310mm ground clearance and features high-performance airbag shock absorber with preload adjustability to suit varying conditions.



2WD/4WD Capability

The front axle is equipped with an electrically controlled differential lock, enabling the driver to switch between 2WD and 4WD capability quickly and easily. The rear axle is equipped with a mechanically locked helical-tooth limited-slip differential for optimum grip at all times and capable off-road performance.



EPS

The ZFORCE 1000 Sport models are equipped with electronic power steering for precise steering and reliable control at all speeds. Precision-tuned for speed-sensitive performance, steering is light and effortless at low speeds, while providing responsive and stable steering at higher speeds. Intelligent EPS performance helps to significantly reduce driver fatigue, allowing riders to enjoy longer days and more fun behind the wheel.



CVT

The new Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) design eliminates the wet clutch, effectively harnessing the massive torque of the V-twin engine for smooth, seamless acceleration and ground-gripping power.



Winch and Towing

Be prepared for anything when conquering the outdoors. The ZFORCE 1000 Sport is equipped with a robust 3,500-pound winch. The winch features convenient remote control operation. A standard two-inch tow-hitch receiver is capable of pulling up to 400kg, opening up the possibilities for off-road adventures.



EFI System

Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) along with electronic throttle control ensure precise fuel metering in varying conditions, from altitude to temperature changes. Precisely controlled fueling ensures clean-burning power, crisp throttle response and optimum fuel efficiency across the RPM range. Multiple modes allow the driver to select high-range or low-range to suit terrain conditions, along with reverse for easy maneuvering.



Alloy Frame

The new circular tube cradle frame of the ZFORCE 1000 Sport utilizes 20CrMo high-strength alloy, increasing strength by 10 percent while simultaneously decreasing weight by 15 percent. The result is an overall performance upgrade with improved rigidity for better handling and lighter overall weight for more potent power.



Dual Exhaust

Dual exhaust pipes sharpen engine performance and give a sporty, aftermarket look to the ZFORCE 1000 Sport.



HALF DOORS

This stylish feature comes standard and is a must-have on rugged trails.



Hard Top Plastic Roof

Protection from the elements; standard on all ZFORCE models.



Aluminum Alloy Wheels Plus CST Performance Tires

Lightweight aluminum machined polished rims are wrapped by durable performance tires.



For more information, please visit: https://global.cfmoto.com/SDS_1000/12378.html



About CFMOTO

Founded in 1989, CFMOTO develops, manufactures, markets and delivers the world's most reliable and cost-effective motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, Side-by-Side utility vehicles, and power sports engines, parts, gears and accessories, which are distributed through more than 2000 companions worldwide. CFMOTO is edging into the advanced ranks in the world in the power sports industry and aims at supplying super products to dealers and fans globally.