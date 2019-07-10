ZHIYUN Unveils Its All-in-One Gimbal at BroadcastAsia 2019

Guilin, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2019 --ZHIYUN Tech has showcased its new products at the 2019 BroadcastAsia Exhibition in Singapore. One of them is the Weebill LAB gimbal, which received the prize for the "Best Product Design" from the Red Dot Design Award.



From June 18th to June 20th, 1,700 exhibitors gathered at the 24th BroadcastAsia event, which was attended by 45,000 visitors.



At BroadcastAsia, several companies presented the newest and most innovative technologies for film, TV, and digital advertising. During the show, exhibitors held a conference where speakers shared their opinions on the latest trends of this industry, and their products in particular. They gave visitors the opportunity to update their knowledge of technology developments in this sector. They also shared relevant news and presented some new products.



ZHIYUN Tech's booth, 4P4-03, was on the fourth floor. ZHIYUN's products did not go unnoticed. The company wanted to provide a unique experience to visitors and to show them some products which had not been released yet. One of its latest products is a camera stabilizer, the Crane-M2. Visitors could handle the product and share their experience with the ZHIYUN team.



Another essential event of this exhibition was the presentation given by Alvin Wong, the Overseas Marketing Manager of ZHIYUN Tech, at the 4C4-01 Innovation Hub venue. This speech featured the presentation of the company's new gimbal.



Camera stabilizers, also known as gimbals, have become more popular in recent years. This tool counterbalances the stability problems suffered by many cameras, including GoPro cameras, action cams, compact expert cameras with or without interchangeable lenses, SLRs, video cameras, and smartphones. The use of autonomous stabilizers is often very intuitive, but the handling of this accessory requires training and flexibility.



The Crane-M2 is a versatile stabilizer that incorporates the major features of high-end gimbals, including the famous "vortex" mode and 360 rotation. This characteristic has become one of its main selling points and has made it very popular. The nerve center of the system is a nacelle which anticipates the natural movements of the arm thanks to a three-axis electro-mechanical device that softens the transitions. The presence of the quick release plate is noticeable and highly appreciated by users. It allows the user to easily remove the camera from the stabilizer and re-install it without having to calibrate and re-balance it again.



The Crane-M2 is a product that can appeal to vloggers, travelers, or those who want to move light with a compact camera stabilizer.



ZHIYUN team were at their booth to welcome visitors and if necessary, teach them the most appropriate product handling methods.



ZHIYUN Tech is a pioneer and a world leader in gimbals and stabilizers for both professional filmmakers and personal video creators. ZHIYUN's innovative solutions and dedication to delivering products that go beyond customers' expectations strengthen the belief that everyone can be an excellent filmmaker with the right gimbal to equip with their shooting device.



