Zhiyun Weebill LAB Wins an iF Design Award 2019

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2019 --China-based stabilization technology company, Zhiyun, has been announced to be the winner of this year's iF Design Award, a world-renowned design prize.



Each year, the world's oldest independent design organization iF International Forum Design organizes the iF Design Awards. This year's award ceremony will be held on 15th March in the BMW Welt in Munich.



Over 6,400 entries were submitted from 50 countries to be judged by the international jury panel of 67 design experts. After an intensive three-day session in Hamburg, Weebill LAB was chosen as winner of iF Design Award 2019.



Weebill LAB is a handheld stabilizer for mirrorless cameras, boasting portability and multi-functional features. With a versatile and ergonomic structure, Weebill LAB stabilizer can switch from upright mode to underslung mode for low angle shots when mounting the tripod as a handgrip. Another disruptive innovation is the wireless image transmission that supports real-time monitor, framing and parameter control over cameras. With wireless image transmission, most digital devices around the owner can be used as monitor and remote controller.



From a usability standpoint, the three latches on the axis arms and the double quick release plates (Manfrotto/Arca-Swiss) allows videographers to switch from one scene to another really fast. Besides traditional gimbal modes, Weebill LAB introduces Vortex Mode, which allows 360-degree barrel roll on pan axis, while the other axes follow with the gimbal movement, adding an extra dimension to the effect. In addition, to capture the object precisely even extreme sports scenes, the PhoneGo mode is of great help.



Weebill LAB stabilizer is now showcasing in two exhibitions. The first one is MWC 2019 (Mobile World Congress), the biggest mobile show of the year, which is held in Fira de Barcelona, Spain, from February 25th to 28th. The exhibition stand is in Hall 6, 6I46. The second one is the CP+ 2019 (Camera & Photo Imaging Show). Held in Yokohama from February 28th to March 3th, it is Japan's biggest photography event. The exhibition stand is Osanbashi Hall, G-31.



More information about Weebill LAB can be found in the "Design Excellence" section of the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE.



About Zhiyun

Zhiyun is the world's leading tech company of professional camera stabilization system. With a comprehensive set of innovative solutions and devices, Zhiyun's ultimate goal is to innovate the way that people record life. To provide better service for worldwide customers, since 2014, Zhiyun has been rather active on international exhibition and competitions, from CES Asia, China P&E, to NAB Show, Japan IT Week, CeBIT, etc. In the future, Zhiyun will exert great influence on the process of stabilization technology.



About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Launched in 1953, the iF Design Award is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Designers and manufacturers have aspired to win the internationally renowned IF label for design. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication, and Service Design/UX, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concept. All awarded entries are featured on the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE, in the iF design app and are displayed at the iF design exhibition Hamburg.



