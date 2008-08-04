ZHMICRO Releases the Latest Internet Server for the ZHMICRO Software Development Platform

Plano, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2008 -- ZHMICRO LLC, a leading provider of enterprise software development tools based on the C++ Software Development Language, today announced availability of the new ZHMICRO Internet Server. ZHMICRO has created a familiar but easier way for software development organizations to create advanced Enterprise Applications that meet todays cost and time sensitive requirements. In this latest version, the ZHMICRO Internet Server is capable of handling multiple service requests all through a single port. This feature will give software developers the ability to create multi-service applications for mobile devices that require transparent access to remote enterprise servers.



ZHMICRO’s Software Development Platform, which includes the ZHMICRO Internet Server, offers a comprehensive Integrated Development Environment (IDE) that gives a software developer unmatched capabilities by extending the capabilities of C++. When used with the Z47 Virtual Processor, applications written with Visual ‘08 are capable of running on multiple Operating Systems such as Microsoft Windows, LINUX, and UNIX and mobile Operating Systems like Windows Mobile, Symbian, and Palm. This combination of applications written with Visual ‘08 and the use of the Z47 Virtual Processor allows for the rapid development of Mobile and Enterprise Applications and the integration of these applications within a wide range of frameworks.



“Mobile and Enterprise Applications can and should be created with one complete set of tools allowing developers to focus on creating powerful business solutions instead of being required to learn multiple tools and complex SDK’s. This latest Internet Server continues ZHMICRO’s commitment to empower software developers and provide them with a single development platform regardless of Operating System or type of device,” said Dr. Zorabi Honargohar, Chief Scientist, ZHMICRO LLC.



For more information on the ZHMICRO Internet Server, or to request a free 60-day evaluation, please visit http://zhmicro.com or contact ZHMICRO at zppsales@zhmicro.com or by calling 1-972-422-9180.



About ZHMICRO

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, ZHMICRO provides software development tools that enable organizations to maximize the return on their intellectual capital investment. The company's software development solutions provide the ability create and support enterprise ready applications that are capable of running on multiple Operating Systems. ZHMICRO's business consulting and educational services include assisting Software Development Organizations in creating solutions and overcoming technical hurdles that exist in complex operating environments. ZHMICRO has utilized its experience from providing consulting services to diverse software companies to produce technology for the creation of advanced Distributed Computing solutions.

