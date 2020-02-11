Zighra Receives Patent for Continuous Behavioral Biometrics to Enable Passwordless Authentication

Ottawa, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2020 --Zighra, the leading platform for decentralized AI-powered identity defense, is announcing their latest U.S. patent #10,554,676 titled "System and method for behavioral biometric authentication using program modeling."



This patent extends Zighra's novel AI-engine with unique, observable programmatic behavior resulting from the combination of device context and use. Users are continuously authenticated through behavioral modeling and biometric intelligence obtained from sensors including cameras, touchscreens, accelerometers, and gyroscopes. The system heralds a secure, private, passwordless method as the primary authentication mechanism.



"We now live and work in an increasingly sensor-based world driven by smartphones, wearables, IoT devices, and connected vehicles. Identity and authentication must be continuously valid, verified, frictionless, and implicit to protect against attacks," says Deepak Dutt, CEO of Zighra. "With our behavioral biometrics platform, the ways in which users, applications, and devices interact with each other becomes the new password. Combining these with other N-dimensional elements in Zighra's platform the user's identity profile is unassailably specific."



Zighra offers a unique, patented platform to deliver adaptive behavioral intelligence and powerful security controls with a seamless user experience. Its proprietary AI algorithms are efficient, fast, and built to run on-device, in real-time, and is compatible with authentication standards such as FIDO.



"The fundamental flaw with traditional behavioral biometrics is that it must centrally store private information. As we have seen time and again, this centralized information is at a significant risk of compromise, either by accident or criminal intent. Zighra's architecture eliminates this risk. Identity is entirely determined on the device, no data leaves the device protecting user privacy," he added. This helps organizations comply with regulations such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act.



About Zighra

Backed by over 10 years of academic research and commercial implementations, Zighra is the first patented Decentralized, AI-powered identity platform. Its behavioral intelligence technology can run entirely on-device, with on-premise and cloud capabilities. Its Ultra-Fast algorithms work 10x faster than traditional AI approaches to continuously build highly accurate user-device models while maintaining user privacy. Any anomaly is flagged immediately to detect and prevent social engineering, account takeover, remote and automated bot attacks. Zighra works with technology companies and end-user organizations to license and embed its platform. To learn more about Zighra and our mission to be your trusted identity defense partner visit www.zighra.com.



Media Contact:

Deepak Dutt, CEO, Zighra Inc.

(613) 801-8041

info@zighra.com