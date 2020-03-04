Zigmabit Announces Launch of Cutting-Edge Endothermic Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs

Berkshire, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2020 --Zigmabit.com – Zigmabit, noted producer of top-quality cryptocurrency mining hardware, has just released their latest mining rig, which uses endothermic cooling to ensure reliable, safe function even during long usage periods. The newest mining rigs use a proprietary 7nm ASIC ZigmaBit BoosterX chip to ensure rapid processing speed that in turn promises maximum profits whether the user is working with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, or Ethereum.



Whereas most data mining rigs suitable for large-scale cryptocurrency processing are too large, loud, and expensive for the small business or private customer, Zigmabit has committed itself to producing hardware that is suitable for use in all types of setting and that can be easily integrated with the hardware a user already has in place. Their products are delivered pre-configured and need only be plugged in and connected the internet and to a preferred mining pool to begin crunching data at a rapid rate.



Because Zigmabit's new endothermically-cooled units will not produce excessive heat or noise, they are safe and suitable for use in the home or in staffed locations like data centers or offices. The units are built to top-level specifications with tough yet compact construction, so the buyer can be assured they are purchasing durable hardware that will create an excellent return on the initial investment.



Zigmabit, which keeps offices in the United Kingdom and Japanm, ships its cryptocurrency mining rigs to countries all over the globe and has customers ranging from the corporate to the private citizen. The company prides itself on a commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and reliable products that exceed performance expectations.