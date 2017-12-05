Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2017 --ZilberHaar, the beard grooming brand that prides itself on bringing the highest quality beard brushes and combs, beard oils and grooming accessories to market, has seen massive uptake of its range in the run-up to the main holiday season. The company, best-known for its 100% pear wood and boar bristle beard brushes, has now added its first beard oil - Beard Oil No.1 - to its product lineup, answering customer demands for a pure oil made of nourishing organic ingredients.



ZilberHaar CEO, Anica Kath, commented on the demand for ZilberHaar's newest beard grooming product, "This time of year is always super busy here at ZilberHaar and we were expecting significant demand for Beard Oil No.1, simply because it's a product that our customers have repeatedly asked us for. As with all our beard brushes, accessories and oils, we put a lot of effort into developing products that beard owners will love to use!



"Beard Oil No.1 is a light oil that contains pure, organic argan and jojoba oils. This amazing oil really does check all the beard care boxes - it works to reduce split ends, prevents skin irritation, ensures healthy facial hair growth and comes unscented, so the user can add their favorite essential oil if they want to.



"There are so many non-organic beard oils on the market that are full of unnatural, damaging ingredients. We are in the business of promoting healthy beard grooming practices, which is why you won't find any fillers, fragrances, additives, parabens or GMOs in ZilberHaar beard oils. Beard Oil No.1 contains organic Moroccan Argan oil and organic jojoba oil …. and NOTHING else."



The ZilberHaar 360° Beard Grooming Solution



ZilberHaar's Beard Oil No.1 has been designed to work with the company's entire range of high-quality beard grooming products. Once the oil has been applied, the beard owner can use his ZilberHaar beard brush or comb to distribute the oil evenly and style his beard epically.



With Beard Oil No.1, ZilberHaar has set a high standard for other beard oils to live up to. During development and testing, the company paid close attention to customer feedback with an end goal of producing a beard oil formula that over-delivers in the eyes of beard owners.



Anica Kath went on to say, "When we started ZilberHaar, we wanted to solve a common problem that men with beards face. That problem is keeping facial hair looking epic and in great condition without having to spend too much time in front of a mirror. So, we set out a road map to develop an essential range of beard grooming products that do just that. The best part is that we produce the highest-quality beard grooming products at great prices.



"Our Beard Oil No.1 is a key piece of the beard grooming puzzle and beard owners are loving it! An added advantage is that because ZilberHaar products make beards so soft and touchable, men find that they are much more kissable too! Our Beard Oil No.1 and Beard Brushes make a thoughtful and unexpected gift for the bearded man in your life."



What Makes Beard Oil No.1 Stand Out?



1. Beard Oil No.1 is made of pure, organic Moroccan argan oil and jojoba oil.



2. It isn't fragranced, which makes it ideal for sensitive skins, but can be used as a carrier oil if the user wants to add an essential oil.



3. ZilberHaar's flagship beard oil has been developed to deep condition men's facial hair and skin, soothing and preventing irritation, and improving manageability.



4. When used as part of a regular beard care routine, Beard Oil No.1 can boost healthy facial hair growth and improve the condition of the skin.



ZilberHaar Beard Oil No.1 is available to buy on Amazon.com here and the company is giving away a FREE ZilberHaar Beard Comb with every purchase.



Get the latest ZilberHaar news by liking and following the company's Facebook and twitter pages or visit the ZilberHaar Amazon Store to view the current lineup of beard brushes and grooming tools.