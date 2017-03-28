Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2017 --ZilberHaar, the company behind the best-selling range of premium pearwood and 100% boar bristle beard brushes, has announced the launch of a new beard brush that is designed for men with shorter beards and those with more sensitive skin. The newest addition to the ZilberHaar range features the same solid pearwood body and handle, but uses softer, second-cut boar bristles as opposed to the firm, first-cut bristles used in ZilberHaar's flagship brush.



ZilberHaar CEO, Anica Kath, commented, "Our full-size and pocket beard brushes have really taken off and they were such a popular gift for Valentine's Day that we actually ran out of stock on Amazon.com! We've received fantastic feedback from men and their significant others who love how much softer, loveable and stylish beard hair becomes just by using one of our beard brushes every day.



"There's one request that we've received over and over again though, which comes from men who have more sensitive skin or shorter beard hair. So many of them have asked us for a softer beard brush that will still give them epic beards without irritating their skin. Our new soft beard brush is the answer to their prayers!



"ZilberHaar's soft bristle beard brush combines everything men love about our standard beard brushes with softer bristles that will care for their skin and beard hair gently, but effectively. They are now in stock on Amazon.com and we can't wait to hear the feedback from our customers!"



ZilberHaar brushes are designed and manufactured in Germany by specialist craftsmen who use the best Black Forest pearwood and the highest quality cuts of boar bristles. With the launch of a soft bristle beard brush, ZilberHaar has brought the benefits of beard grooming to men with all types of facial hair and skin types. Whether a man wants to detangle and style a long beard, keep a short sculpted beard in shape or gently exfoliate his skin, there is now a ZilberHaar brush that can do the job.



Anica Kath went on to comment, "As always, we wanted to design a beard brush that would take great care of men's beards and skin and that's exactly what we've done with our soft bristle brush! It will leave men with an epicly styled beard that's soft to the touch and itch free too. There's nothing better than hearing how much our customers love the quality of our beard brushes, so when one of our Amazon.com reviewers wrote, "... Top quality brush! I did not want a cheap "Made in China" brush. Quality is excellent. My beard loves it!", we were thrilled."



ZilberHaar's range of beard brushes can be used with beard oils, balms and butters or alone. Find out more about ZilberHaar's new soft beard brush: Visit the ZilberHaar Amazon Store.