Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2018 --ZilberHaar, the brains behind the high-end range of premium pearwood and 100% boar bristle beard brushes, has today announced the launch of "The Major", a beard brush designed for men with big and/ or unruly beards. The latest addition to the ZilberHaar lineup features a military-style design with a twist, namely a military style brush with a handle.



ZilberHaar CEO, Anica Kath, commented, "Many of our clients have BIG beards and have been asking us for ZilberHaar quality but bigger. We think 'The Major' is what they've been waiting for.



"With "The Major", we've designed a brush that builds on the classic military style design, but we've added a couple of twists - a sturdy handle for a better grip and more bristles than the usual military style brush.



"The solid pearwood body and handle give you the freedom to brush your beard, regardless of length or thickness and it also makes for a great hair brush too."



All ZilberHaar brushes are made in Germany using the best quality pearwood from the Black Forest, and either first or second cut boar bristles (depending on the level of stiffness or softness required for a particular brush). In the case of "The Major", stiff first-cut bristles are used to give the user maximum brushing power, as well as the standard benefits of using a ZilberHaar beard brush, such as skin exfoliation, effective styling, softening and optimum hair growth.



Anica Kath went on to comment, "We have now added a heavyweight beard brush to our range and we are already hearing great things about "The Major" from our customers. As always, we want as many men as possible to experience its brushing power, so for a limited time only, we are offering a 50% discount on "The Major", which brings the price down to just $29.99.



"With Valentine's Day coming up, we wanted to give everyone a chance to treat the bearded man in their life to a Major!"



To take advantage of this special launch price and to find out more about ZilberHaar's Major beard brush, click here.