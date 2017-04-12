Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2017 --ZilberHaar, the company that has taken the beard grooming niche by storm, has announced a number of upcoming launches that will see an exciting range of beard grooming accessories join ZilberHaar's trio of 100% boar bristle and pearwood beard brushes on Amazon.com. In 2017, the company will be introducing existing and new clients to its beard oil & comb kit, beard/moustache scissors, beard shapers, beard catchers and a nourishing beard balm.



ZilberHaar CEO, Anica Kath, commented, "The demand for our original beard brush, pocket beard brush and recently launched soft bristle beard brush has outstripped supply over the past few months. That just goes to show that men and their significant others really do care about keeping their beards soft and in epic shape! In response, we've increased the supply of our beard brushes on our Amazon.com Store and have also fast-tracked our range of beard grooming accessories, as we've had so many inquiries from users of ZilberHaar beard brushes.



"All beard owners know that they can shape, style and keep facial hair looking great by spending a few minutes each day running a beard brush through their beard. What takes beard grooming to the next level though are the essential grooming tools that we'll be launching in 2017. As with our beard brushes, we've taken the same care in developing our soon-to-be-released beard oil & comb kit, beard/moustache scissors, beard shapers, beard catchers and a nourishing beard balm!



"We'll be announcing the launches of our line of beard grooming accessories on our social media streams. We'd like to invite beard owners and anyone who knows someone with a beard to like and follow ZilberHaar on twitter and Facebook, to be the first to find out about what's coming next from the world of beard grooming."



ZilberHaar has established itself as a leading producer of high quality soft bristle, firm bristle and travel beard brushes that last. The addition of its range of beard grooming accessories looks set to take ZilberHaar clients' beards to the next level.



Anica Kath went on to comment, "We want to provide men with all the tools they need to perfect their beards. Here at ZilberHaar, we test our products in-house and the muse behind the first ZilberHaar beard brush was actually my husband! We will only ever release a beard brush or grooming tool when we are happy with its performance, never before."



Get the latest ZilberHaar news by liking and following the company's Facebook and twitter pages or visit the ZilberHaar Amazon Store to view the current lineup of beard brushes and grooming tools.