Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Lead US Market for Elbow Repair Devices Fueled by Cases of Arthritis and Use of New Anatomic Plates

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2017 --According to a new series of reports on the U.S. market for orthopedic small bone and joint devices by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), elbow open reduction internal fixation (ORIF) is growing due to the use of anatomic plates which are low profile designed specifically for the olecranon, coronoid and distal humerus. The fastest growing procedure of the elbow is complete replacement which is prescribed in cases of arthritis, fractures which cannot be managed using other techniques and for revision of the elbow. The elbow repair market is segmented by primary elbow and radial head implants with a combined market value in the U.S. of just under $50 million in 2016.



"Radial head implants are primarily used for traumatic fixation, as degeneration of radial head articulation is not a frequent occurrence," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "Fractures of the radial head typically result from falls on outstretched hands; therefore, the demand for these products increases as the population ages."



The primary elbow implant market is sub-segmented into semi-constrained and unconstrained devices. The majority of unit sales are semi-constrained due to greater durability and the higher complication rate of unconstrained devices. Only Wright Medical's Latitude™ EV Total Elbow Prosthesis can be installed unconstrained and, of those devices, just under half are done this way. The radial head market meanwhile, is the fastest growing segment with both units sold and ASP expected to grow over the next several years.



Zimmer Biomet is the leading competitor in the U.S. elbow repair market. They have experienced strong growth in the past few years and offer a full range of products for the orthopedic elbow surgeon. Zimmer Biomet's Coonrad-Morrey total elbow product has a long history in the market with over 25 years of clinical use, set the standard for primary elbow replacement. The Coonrad-Morrey is the most popular primary elbow joint replacement in the world and is designated for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and fractures.



Following a successful merger with Tornier, Wright Medical is the second leading competitor in the combined U.S. elbow repair market. Wright Medical's focus to become a specialized foot & ankle manufacturer has since dropped share slightly. However, the company remains the leader in the radial head market due to strong sales of their EVOLVE® Modular Radial Head System. Furthermore, the company's product portfolio includes the Latitude™ EV Total Elbow Prosthesis total elbow which holds around 20% of the total elbow implant market and the RHS® Radial Head System. Additional competitors in the elbow repair device market include Acumed, Integra LifeSciences, Stryker and Skeletal Dynamics among others.



More on the elbow repair device market in the U.S. can be found in a series of reports published by iData entitled the U.S. Market Report Suite for Small Bone and Joint Orthopedic Devices. The full report suite on the U.S. market for small bone and joint orthopedic devices includes shoulder reconstruction devices, elbow repair devices, hand & wrist devices and foot & ankle devices. This report also includes plate & screw devices, staple fixation devices and external fixation device markets.



The iData series on the market for orthopedic small bone and joint devices covers the U.S., Japan, China, India and 15 countries in Europe including Germany, France, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Italy, Spain, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg), Scandinavia (Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Portugal, Austria and Switzerland.



