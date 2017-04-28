Zippy Bites Launches Two New Chocolate Energy Snack Flavors, Including Vegan-Friendly Dark Chocolate

Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2017 --Zippy Bites, LLC recently introduced two new flavors to its line of chocolate truffles infused with natural energy. The two newest Zippy Bite flavors are:



- Dark Chocolate Raspberry: Subtle berry flavor enveloped in delicious, vegan-friendly dark chocolate.



- Salted Caramel: Silky smooth caramel flavor enrobed in decadent milk chocolate and finished with the savory taste of sea salt.



These new varieties compliment the popular original Zippy Bites flavors which launched early last year:



- Mint: Fresh full body mint flavor covered in smooth, premium quality milk chocolate.



- Raspberry: Subtle, elegant raspberry flavor blended with decadent milk chocolate.



Zippy Bites are perfect for fitness enthusiasts, busy professionals, conscientious students and today's on-the-go parents. Zippy Bites varieties contain a unique, natural energy blend of caffeine, guarana, amino acids, and B vitamins enrobed in organic, fair trade chocolate and contain no preservatives, no artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors. Zippy Bites are also non-GMO and gluten-free.



Zippy Bites LLC is committed to providing consumers with a healthier, better tasting alternative to energy drinks and energy shots. According to company president and owner Mike Metro, "Both varieties meet consumer flavor demands. Salted caramel is incredibly popular and our dark chocolate raspberry has the bonus of being vegan friendly."



Zippy Bites have a suggested retail price of $ 4.99 for a 2-serving package. The product is currently available on-line, at natural food markets, convenience stores, independent grocers, fitness centers and on college campuses. You can try any and all four Zippy Bites flavors in a mix-n-match six-pack option available online by clicking here.



For retailers, Zippy Bites are shipped in a POS-ready box and provide generous profit margins with a very low minimal order requirement. For retailer inquiries, contact Mike Metro at 321-209-4779 or Mike.Metro@Zippy-Bites.com.



About Zippy Bites

Zippy Bites, LLC formulates and manufactures chocolate truffles infused with natural energy. These delicious, all natural energy snacks perfect for fitness enthusiasts, busy professionals, conscientious students and today's on-the-go parents. Zippy Bites contain a unique blend of caffeine, guarana, amino acids, and B vitamins enrobed in organic, fair trade chocolate and contain no preservatives, no artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors. Zippy Bites are also non-GMO and gluten-free.



Although each Zippy Bite delivers the energy equivalent of two 8 oz. energy drinks or one energy shot, Zippy Bites are the tastier, healthier alternative.



For more information, visit www.Zippy-Bites.com, Like Zippy Bites on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZippyBites.