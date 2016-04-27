Zippy Bites, LLC Officially Begins Launch of Its Delicious, Organic Energy Snacks

Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2016 --Zippy Bites, LLC, a company incorporated in New Jersey and with a manufacturing facility in Long Island City, NY, recently began the official roll-out of its organic chocolate truffle energy snacks to multiple retail channels including grocers, convenience stores, health food stores and fitness facilities.



Zippy Bites contain a unique, natural energy blend of caffeine, amino acids, and vitamins enrobed in organic, free trade chocolate. The result a great tasting, bite-sized energy boost perfect for fitness enthusiasts, busy professionals, conscientious students and today's on-the-go parents. What's more, Zippy Bites are a healthier energy option.



- No Preservatives

- No Artificial Colors

- No Artificial Sweeteners

- Non-GMO



According to Zippy Bites partner Mike Metro, "Our regional launch of Zippy Bites in independent retailers, delis, individual gym franchises and on Amazon has been very positive. People can't believe how good they taste and how they deliver the energy equivalent of two 8 oz. energy drinks or one energy shot without the jitters or all the artificial ingredients."



Zippy Bites currently comes in two flavors, mint and raspberry and has a suggested retail price of $4.99 for a package of two. The product is shipped in a POS-ready box and provides generous profit margins with a very low minimal order requirement.



For retailer inquiries, contact Mike Metro at 732-213-7783 or Mike.metro@ZippyBites.com. Find Zippy Bites on the web at www.Zippy-Bites.com. Like Zippy Bites on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZippyBites.



About Zippy Bites, LLC

Incorporated in New Jersey and with a manufacturing facility in Long Island City, NY, Zippy Bites, LLC formulates and manufactures chocolate truffles infused with natural energy. These delicious, all natural energy snacks perfect for fitness enthusiasts, busy professionals, conscientious students and today's on-the-go parents. Although each Zippy Bite delivers the energy equivalent of two 8 oz. energy drinks or one energy shot, Zippy Bites are the tastier, healthier alternative. Zippy Bites contain a unique, natural energy blend of caffeine, amino acids, and vitamins enveloped in organic, free trade chocolate and contain no artificial colors, no preservatives, no artificial additives and are non-GMO.



For more information, visit http://www.Zippy-Bites.com.

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.