Why is zirconia material the best restorative material for a denture?

Zirconia material can easily be described as the best option for restorative material for dentures because it is metal-free. For that reason, zirconia is ideal for patients who are allergic to metals. Additionally, the absence of metals makes dentures with zirconia material more natural. Moreover, zirconia is beneficial for gum health since it is less susceptible to the accumulation of plaque. It's also useful to mention that zirconia material is durable and offers maximum contact between jawbone and teeth, thus allowing for an effective fusing process.



Upcera has excellent zirconia materials.

Bearing in mind that zirconia is truly the best option for implants and dentures, Upcera made sure to offer excellent materials.



Upcera Explore Functional

Upcera Explore Functional is a natural color gradient with 16 Vita shades and four bleach shades. This five-layer zirconium oxide has gradient translucency with a special adjustment. The translucency values are from 43% to 46.6%. It is suitable for multiple CAD/CAM systems.



Upcera Explore Esthetic

Suitable for a wide range of CAD/CAM systems, Upcera Explore Esthetic offers excellent quality and natural results. This new generation multilayer has translucency ranging from 47% to 48.8%. It can be used for veneers, inlays and onlays, single crowns, and bridges up to three units.



Upcera Glaze Paste

When talking about zirconia material options at Upcera, it's impossible not to mention Realism, Upcera glaze paste. As an auxiliary product of zirconia, this paste participates in the coloring process. The paste creates natural vitality for zirconia-related restorations. Only one glaze firing is necessary to get the optimal result. The greatest advantage of this glaze paste is incredible consistency, even after long-term storage.



Why should choosing Upcera as a supplier?

While there are a lot of suppliers on the market today, Upcera stands out as the best choice. Here are some of the most important reasons to make Upcera the trusted supplier:



1.Complete certifications

Up to now, Upcera has achieved ten certifications, including CE, FDA, CFDA, ISO9001, ISO13485, KFDA, MDL, GOST, SDS, and RFDA. It is proud to say that Upcera is the first manufacturer to obtain approval and certification from Health Canada. At the same time, natural regulatory agencies regularly inspect Upcera's facilities to ensure compliance with all the strict regulations. Upcera adheres to all these regulations and follows the latest industry standards.



2.Stable production line

As Upcera keeps evolving, so is its production line. In fact, the scale of production at Upcera keeps expanding every year. It's also useful to mention Upcera has an annual growth rate of 30% and >7% continuous R&D investment of annual sales. All this means Upcera is a stable and productive supplier.



3.A complete range of products

While some providers offer a limited selection of zirconia material products, Upcera stands out as a supplier of 10 series of zirconia. A complete range of products allows for improved patient and better quality of service.



4.High market share

Upcera sells its products to over 100 countries around the globe and accounts for more than 45% of the market share in China. Products made by Upcera are sold to the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, South America, the Middle East, Africa, Vietnam, India, and many other countries. In other words, Upcera has positioned itself as one of the most reliable material experts in the dental industry.



5.The highest production and marketing in the world

It's always useful to get the specific material from the company with the highest production of that material, and that's why Upcera is the first choice for practitioners looking for zirconia. Upcera's annual output of zirconia material exceeds 1000 tons.



6.Perfect after-sales system

Upcera's technical support team is among the biggest advantages of this company. The tech support team provides assistance and online guidance. At the same time, the localization service team offers face-to-face services for a successful solution to all potential problems and concerns.



7.More than 100 patent certifications

The focus of Upcera is continuous innovation to push the boundaries and offer more to the dental industry. This resulted in more than 100 patent certifications which only confirm how respected and innovative the company truly is.



Upcera has complete clinical and lab CADCAM solutions.

As a leader in this industry, Upcera offers complete clinical and lab CADCAM solutions. They are:



1.Clinical CADCAM Solutions: P2-C41-GT1

Clinical CADCAM solutions include P2 3D intraoral scanner in addition to a C41 wet milling machine and a high-temperature furnace. All solutions offer high performance, fast processing, and accurate and natural results for better patient care. In other words, clinical CADCAM solutions from Upcera aim to provide a better quality of implants, dentures, and other dental restorations.



2.Lab CADCAM Solutions: U3+-A51-Zirconia-GT1

Lab CADCAM solutions from Upcera include U3+ smart desktop scanner in addition to an A51 dry milling machine and zirconia-GT1 furnace. The lab solutions minimize the need for outsourcing restorative processes to other labs but also ensure restorations are performed at the highest level.



Conclusion

Zirconia material is the best and most natural option for dentures and crowns. It's metal-free and beneficial to the gums. As the biggest provider of zirconia material, Upcera stands out as the choice for everyone looking to add this dental restoration material to their restorative processes.



About Upcera

Upcera is the leading manufacturer of dentist materials supplies, suitable for clinical and laboratory settings. Their materials and products are found in practices in over 100 countries in the world. Upcera puts a strong emphasis on innovation and constant evolution. Their products are of high quality, ease of use, accuracy, and stability.



