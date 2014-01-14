ZIVA Jewels Reveals Singular Strategy for Buying Fine Jewelry with Confidence

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2014 --ZIVA Jewels, purveyors of fine jewelry, engagement rings and vintage pieces, proudly announces its new program, “I’m Ready to Buy,” for purchasing high-end items. Shoppers now enjoy the option of browsing online before buying in-person, combining the ease of online shopping and the confidence of in-store buying. With a name synonymous with high-quality gems and singular craftsmanship, ZIVA offers customers the opportunity to try before they buy, in a nearby location that suits them best, for the most personalized experience available.



ZIVA’s commitment to the customer experience gives shoppers the opportunity to browse in privacy, taking the time to select an engagement ring, anniversary ring or vintage pendant from the comfort of their homes and free from any high pressure situations. Once they decide on an item they make an appointment to view the piece at a local store with the help of qualified sellers. The customer can request a price quote in advance and is under no obligation to buy, though a deposit may be required in some cases.



ZIVA’s promise for a superior experience extends beyond the typical jewelry store. By using only conflict-free stones and manufacturing all pieces in the U.S., ZIVA grounds its business in social responsibility. President Robert Ahdoot states, “The customer must feel comfortable when buying such a sentimental object. Our ‘I’m Ready to Buy’ service is just one more way we cater to our customers’ happiness.”



In addition to providing beautiful modern and vintage rings, pendants and earrings, ZIVA also handcrafts custom made options, including vintage-inspired styles, for discerning buyers searching for a unique piece to add to their collection.



Buying jewelry is a personal experience that suffers from stressful or high-pressure situations. ZIVA Jewels offers a brand new way to shop for fine jewelry that gives customers privacy while also providing help. The “I’m Ready to Buy” program is guaranteed to shake up the jewelry buying industry. For more information, please visit https://www.zivajewels.com/buy-diamond-jewelry.