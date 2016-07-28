Tehachapi, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2016 --If the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC) suggests gearing up for a zombie apocalypse, shouldn't survivalists, hikers, backpackers, campers, and overall prepper-types get set? So says a new must-have JClaw Tek product on Amazon. Their new Zombie First Aid Kit isn't kidding. It multitasks. It has the field essentials necessary for outrunning those all too fond of human brains while still keeping survivalists safe for regular camping trips and whatnot. Equipped with clearly labeled pockets filled to the brim with over sixty-two first aid essentials the walking dead and the run-of-the-mill ouchie don't stand a chance.



Encased in waterproof military 660 Denier Nylon with a desert camouflage design, the Zombie First Aid Kit has Modular Lightweight Load-Carrying Equipment (MOLLE) attachment points. Utilizing velcro to attach to belt loops and snaps for backpack attachment, the "novelty" first aid kit can't be underestimated. Just as it should, it has the same features used in military field gear. After all, zombies aren't kidding; especially when they're hungry.



Jonathan Barraclough, President of JClaw Tek said of the fun first aid kit, "Even the CDC's website says, 'If you're prepared for the zombie apocalypse, you're prepared for anything.' We think that's pretty good advice. To do that, their #2 rule is never to leave home without your first aid kit. Ours is the very last thing you'd be able to forget. It's even TSA compliant for those rare, but impending airport zombie outbreaks."



About JClaw Tek LLC

JClaw Tek LLC is based in Tehachapi, California and provides the marketplace with superior products for outdoor activities. Sold online via Amazon, the company offers their new Zombie First Aid Kit in addition to a LED headlamp, multitool pocket knife, LED UV flashlight, and survival knife.



