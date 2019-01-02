Zoo Atlanta Kicks off 2019 with Three New Resident Crowd Pleasers from Apple Mountain Alpacas

Clarkesville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2019 --Permanently setting up shop at the Orkin Children's Zoo in Zoo Atlanta, three superstar Huacaya breed alpacas have new digs. Purchased just in time for Christmas from the north Georgia alpaca farm Apple Mountain Alpacas, Tuscany, Warrior, and Smurf will continue their expert job of mesmerizing visitors with their characteristic charm. Formerly a part of a temporary exhibit launched in May of 2018, at last tally, the trio has racked up nearly half a million new fans since their arrival. Not bad for a little stint in the big city.



Upping the ante on the alpaca exhibit at Zoo Atlanta, the destination spot holds "Alpaca Talk" educational sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday of every week at 2:00 pm. Lisa Flood, the Lead Keeper at Outback Station Zoo Atlanta, said of the alpacas, "The boys are a huge hit with guests and staff!"



"When we read our Facebook page and see posts like, 'My 4-year-old is in love with Tuscany!' we can't get over the impact these three fellas have in Atlanta. Nearly 100,000 school-age children have filed past the exhibit on field trips and homeschooling adventures. That's a rewarding day at the office for us if we do say so ourselves," Jay Reeder, the owner of Apple Mountain Alpacas adds.



About Apple Mountain Alpacas

Established in 2013, Apple Mountain Alpacas is based in Clarkesville, Georgia and offers both public and private alpaca farm tours as well as classes and direct-from-farm products for sale.



About Atlanta Zoo

Atlanta Zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and has a mission to value and preserve wildlife through a unique mix of education and outdoor family experiences.



