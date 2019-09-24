Zoom and Sennheiser Extend AMBEO for VR Partnership

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2019 --Audio specialist Sennheiser and audio for video manufacturer Zoom are extending their AMBEO for VR partnership with the inclusion of the brand-new Zoom F6 and Zoom F8n field recorders. Both models now use AMBEO A-B software, which directly converts the A signals of the AMBEO VR Mic to processing-compatible Ambisonics B-format. Zoom has been an inaugural member of Sennheiser's AMBEO for VR partnership program, created to ensure seamless workflows for VR and AR producers.



The Zoom F6 field recorder with Sennheiser's AMBEO VR Mic



"We are delighted that the F6 and F8n from Zoom are now joining the AMBEO for VR program alongside the Zoom F4 and F8, all extremely popular field recorders with VR and AR content creators," commented Véronique Larcher, Director of AMBEO Immersive Audio. "Similarly, the AMBEO VR Mic is the leading Ambisonics microphone in the AR and VR fields, and including the AMBEO conversion software directly in the recording tool streamlines production workflows considerably."



"At Zoom, we are closely observing how new audio technologies are developing, and have seen AR and VR productions constantly on the rise," commented Masa Iijima, Zoom Corporation CEO. "We are therefore happy to extend our partnernership with Sennheiser AMBEO to offer professionals and creators this innovative recording solution with our new F6 and F8n field recorders, too."



The Zoom F6 is the first professional field recorder to feature both 32-bit float recording and dual AD converters, providing an unprecedented amount of dynamic range.



