Zooming Presentation Software by Focusky Now Accessible for Download

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2014 --A company known for developing presentation making software, Focusky Software Co. launched Focusky Presentation Maker, an online zooming presentation tool that allows users, particularly educators to create visually-engaging and interactive visuals as their teaching weapon.



Aiming to revolutionize the way young minds process knowledge, Focusky Software Co. developed a creative presentation software that features animation, zooming, panning and full screen functions. And instead of slides, it uses canvass as the medium, totally breaking from the conventions of traditional PowerPoint Presentations.



With this, class sessions are made more interesting and learning process more effective. It also provides educators with flexibility in communicating with students and efficiency in presenting the subject matter.



Focusky features the following:



Dynamic presentation

It replicates camera movements such as zooming, rotating and panning. It presents ideas from afar, then coming to it up close and focusing on it for a while. It also presents from left to right, or clockwise or counterclockwise, making presentations fun and memorable.



Canvass instead of slides

It encourages imagination so a wide canvass is used instead of the restrictive four-cornered slides as the medium. With this, users are free to put down ideas anywhere within the canvass.



Visually-engaging presentation

Texts, objects, shapes and lines are available to communicate the message or ideas. Users can also choose different background colors to make things livelier. And aside from letters of the alphabet, users can also use Chinese characters.



Multimedia presentation

Images, GIFs, flash animations and videos from user or video streaming sites such as YouTube and Vimeo are also available to make the presentation more interesting.

Online and offline presentation

It allows users to share the presentations in zip, exe or html formats.



