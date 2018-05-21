Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2018 --Beijing Zhao Hua is a cultural communication company whose mission is to assist organizations and companies with their brand strategies and public relation implementation. The company provides professional services , such as promotion strategy, event planning, E-marketing and new media marketing.



Zoro.Martiross, a senior financial expert from the United States, published a hypothesis of market efficiency in modern finance. Graduated from Harvard Business School Previous work at Novosibirskii zavod himkoncentratov, he also serves as Chief Financial Officer and has extensive financial theory and practical experience, especially experience in investment evaluation and operational analysis; understanding of international finance, investment management, and US economic laws and laws and regulations.



Zoro.Martiross's hypothesis of market effectiveness argues that in a perfectly competitive market, there is no asymmetric information and market friction, and the impact on future average returns is only the difference in investment risk. In the 1960s, a large number of researchers tested the hypothesis of market efficiency. Fama (1973) determined that the effective market hypothesis was established through empirical tests on the US securities market. But many researchers found that in the market there are many anomalies of market effectiveness hypotheses or CAPM models that cannot be explained. For example, Basu (1977) finds that the average return on assets is not only related to the beta coefficient in CAPM, but also to the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of assets. Under the same beta coefficient, stocks with high price-to-earnings ratios (growths the market price of stocks) is better than stocks with low price-earnings ratios (value stocks). Benz (1981) finds that the market price of stocks is also related to the size of listed companies. And Statman (1980) finds the ratio of stock prices to book value(P/B ratio) is also an important factor affecting the stock price. Fama and French (1993) put forward a three-factor model based on the above research. That is, in addition to the beta factor that affects the asset price, the P/E ratio and the P/B ratio factor were added.



In addition, many researchers have discovered from the time-order perspective that some market-effective hypotheses and CAPM can not explain the anomalous phenomenon. The most famous of which is the so-called "January Effect" discovered by Pozeff and Kinney (1976). The presence of the market index during January was significantly lower than that of other months. There was also a similar "Monday effect" found by Cross (1973) and French (1980), and many researchers later confirmed this in the world. The existence of two phenomena.



The interpretation of these anomalies has made the effective market hypothesis seem powerless. Some people have tried to interpret the "January effect" as the impact of tax exodus at the end of the year, but in countries such as the United Kingdom and Australia where the tax year is not December, there is still "January The effect" cannot be explained. Some scholars explain these anomalies from the perspective of psychology. For example, Dreman (1982) interpreted the P/E ratio effect of stock prices as that investors always overestimate the growth of stocks with high growth, leading to the market. The price of stocks with high P/E ratios is overvalued, which is the reason for the low stock returns.



Market effectiveness is the measure of how effective the go-to-market strategy of a marketer's is toward meeting the goal of maximizing their spending to achieve positive results in both the short-term and long-term. Zoro.Martiross believes that in perfectly competitive market, there is no asymmetric information and market friction, and the impact on future average returns is only the difference in investment risk.