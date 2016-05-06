Zyppah Review – A Look at America's Most Favorite Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece

Maplewood, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2016 --There are millions of people globally who experience sleeping problems. However this number is set to decrease drastically with the invention of Zyppah by one Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, who has over three decades experience in the field of dentistry and also holds an undergraduate degree in bioengineering.



Zyppah is a snoring device that is developed to treat snoring problems. Snoring mainly occurs when the tongue relaxes and falls back causing air blockage. There are two types of Zyppah devices in the market- the first one is the over the counter version which can be purchased without prescription over the Internet, and which is used to treat snoring only. The second is the prescribed version which comes in three versions and is custom fitted by a doctor.



The device is an inexpensive and efficient remedy for those with a snoring problem. For those who are not able to enjoy quality sleep simply because of snoring, there is the good news because Zyppah snoring device is readily available. This device is useful as it holds the tongue in place to ensure that it does not block the airway.



The device is comfortable to use and is comprised of materials free of Bisphenol A (BPA) components and has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to effectively and safely treat sleep apnea (http://www.byebyesnoring.com/sleep-apnea-101).



Zyppah is unique, unlike other oral appliances. The device uses an elastic band integrated with a mandibular advancement feature. The advancement feature facilitates tightening of muscle and tissues located at the rear of the throat and the elastic band aids in preventing the tongue from blocking air passage during sleep.



Most of the people who have used the device have reported having had better rest than when without. The device does not only prevent snoring but also ensures that problems associated with snoring such as cancer, stroke and heart are dealt with.



The benefits of Zyppah



According to James Bradshaw's Zyppah review, this device is extremely easy to use since it has a bite and boil design to ensure that the users have a custom fit. Additionally, the device is two in one, and this means that the device stabilizes the tongue and repositions the jaw to ensure the airways are open and offer the most efficient treatment.



This device is designed by a dentist and therefore there are no risks involved to the teeth by the use of the device. It is also lightweight and small thus, can fit comfortably in an average human mouth easily.



For a full in-depth review of the Zyppah Anti-Snoring Device, consumers can visit http://www.byebyesnoring.com/zyppah-review.



